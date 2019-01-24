202
Howard Co. petition opposing FAA’s approval of airport expansion filed

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 7:56 pm 01/24/2019 07:56pm
A Southwest plane lands at BWI Marshall Airport on Thursday, April 20, 2017. (WTOP/Dennis Foley)

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Howard county says it has filed a petition against the Federal Aviation Administration, opposing its approved plan to expand Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport over neighbor’s noise concerns.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the petition is the second one that Howard County has filed against the FAA in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The county’s latest petition argues the agency isn’t using current and accurate noise data in its decisions.

Neighbors of the airport and others have unsuccessfully tried to get the agency to reverse flight patterns implemented in 2014 as part of the NextGen satellite-based navigation system. They argue the system increased the noise above their homes and harmed their quality of life and their property values.

The FAA declined to comment.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

