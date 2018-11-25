Heading home: Travelers beat traffic backups returning from Thanksgiving holiday

A record-breaking number of people were predicted to be traveling this year for the Thanksgiving holiday. But some drivers in the DC area say traffic hasn't been an issue as they head home.

A record-breaking number of people were predicted to be traveling this year for the Thanksgiving holiday. But some drivers in the DC area say traffic hasn't been an issue as they head home.

WASHINGTON — The rest stop along I-95 in Howard County was bustling with holiday travelers Sunday morning.

Theodore and Gina Holloway were among them, heading home to Baltimore after spending time with family in North Carolina. Traffic hasn’t been a major issue, but they say they’re expecting that to change as the day goes on, and are glad to be close to home. They’re hoping to make it to Sunday service.

“I’m going to church, I’m going to change my clothes now,” said Gina Holloway as she rushed into the bathroom, making it clear not even a little traffic could keep her from church.

With their dog in the back seat, they plan to take him to church, too.

“We’re stepping out on faith that they’re going to let us in,” said Theodore Holloway. “It’s time to go to church and thank God for traveling mercy.”

Isaac Daniels is traveling through Maryland from South Carolina, heading back home to New York. He says he didn’t run into any traffic but left at 1 a.m. just to be safe.

“I left at 1 o’clock instead of 6 o’clock like I usually do. So far, I’m almost there,” said Daniels.

Although he says he’s prepared for backups once he gets closer to New York, he’s remaining hopeful it will be a quiet drive home.

“I’m hoping I breeze on through once I hit the turnpike,” he said.

