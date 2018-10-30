Pedestrian killed in Howard Co. hit-and-run; police release video of vehicle

A driver in Elkridge, Maryland, fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday night and did not stay at the scene, police said. See surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle from right after the crash.

Around 7:19 p.m., Howard County police said 54-year-old Huma Rani Isfahani, of Laurel, was crossing the 6800 block of Dorsey Road when the driver of what appears to be a commercial dump truck hit her.

The driver was heading eastbound toward Anne Arundel County and continued on. Isfahani died at the scene, police said.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle from just after the fatal crash. The vehicle is possibly a commercial dump truck with a white cab. The truck was pulling a trailer, police said, and the front bumper is believed to be missing.

Police closed Dorsey Road between the county line and Douglas Legum Drive as they investigated. They’re asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to call 911.

