Dump truck driver comes forward after Howard Co. police release video of fatal hit-and-run

By Jack Moore October 31, 2018 3:41 pm 10/31/2018 03:41pm
WASHINGTON — The driver of a dump truck that police said fatally stuck a woman in Elkridge, Maryland, Tuesday has come forward after authorities released video of the deadly hit-and-run.

The driver contacted police Wednesday morning after seeing the video released by investigators, Howard County police said. Authorities said they are not releasing the man’s identity because they are still investigating the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the driver has been “cooperating fully” with investigators, police said.

The woman who was struck has been identified as Huma Rani Isfahani, 54, of Laurel, Maryland. She was struck by the truck as she crossed the street in the 6800 block of Dorsey Road at about 7:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Police released video of the truck from shortly after the crash that was taken from a nearby residence’s doorbell camera.

hit and run howard county police Howard County, MD News Huma Rani Isfahani Local News Maryland News
