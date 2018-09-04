Recently adopted dog apparently killed owner outside Columbia home

A pit bull adopted weeks ago was standing over the 64-year-old victim when a relative found her Monday evening, the Howard County police said.

WASHINGTON — A Columbia, Maryland, woman found dead in her backyard Monday apparently was killed by her own dog.

The Howard County police say that when a relative found 64-year-old Robin Conway injured outside her home on Tamar Drive Monday evening, a pit bull she had adopted just two weeks ago was standing over her.

That relative called 911 and tied the dog’s leash to a fence post.

Police described Conway’s injuries as “significant.” She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of her death.

Animal control officers had to subdue the dog, which barked and lunged while its leash was still attached to the post. The dog was eventually euthanized, and a necropsy will be done to check for rabies or other health problems.

All police know about the dog’s adoption at this point is that the animal came from out of state.

