8 injured after deck collapses in Ellicott City

WASHINGTON — Eight people were transported for treatment of their injuries after a deck holding 20 people collapsed in Ellicott City, Maryland.

No one sustained life-threatening injuries, Howard County Fire and EMS said.

One of the eight patients from today’s deck collapse #MassCasualty Incident is placed on a stretcher and prepared for transport to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/UbIUTvoWP4 — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) September 23, 2018

Howard County Fire and EMS said they responded to the scene at the 4900 block of Bonnie Branch Road after getting multiple calls about a deck collapsing.

Howard County officials called the incident a “mass causality incident,” which they said “simply means the # of patients exceeds what can be managed by 1st arriving resources” on Twitter.

Great? s about “Mass Casualty Incident” (MCI). The term “casualty” refers to a person who is injured/killed. An MCI simply means the # of patients exceeds what can be managed by 1st arriving resources. With potential of 20+ patients, we declared an MCI — which sent more help. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) September 23, 2018

More than 40 firefighters and paramedics responded to the incident and immediately helped patients receive care based on the extent of their injuries.

Below is a map of the area where the deck collapsed.

