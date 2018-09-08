202
8 injured after deck collapses in Ellicott City

By Nahal Amouzadeh September 22, 2018 9:50 pm 09/22/2018 09:50pm
WASHINGTON — Eight people were transported for treatment of their injuries after a deck holding 20 people collapsed in Ellicott City, Maryland.

No one sustained life-threatening injuries, Howard County Fire and EMS said.

Howard County Fire and EMS said they responded to the scene at the 4900 block of Bonnie Branch Road after getting multiple calls about a deck collapsing.

Howard County officials called the incident a “mass causality incident,” which they said “simply means the # of patients exceeds what can be managed by 1st arriving resources” on Twitter.

More than 40 firefighters and paramedics responded to the incident and immediately helped patients receive care based on the extent of their injuries.

Of the 20 people on the deck when it collapsed, only eight were transported for treatment of their injuries — three to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and the remainder to the hospital.

Below is a map of the area where the deck collapsed.

