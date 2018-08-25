202
Home » Howard County, MD News » Group upset with plan…

Group upset with plan to demolish 20 historic buildings in Ellicott City

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP August 25, 2018 11:05 am 08/25/2018 11:05am
860 Shares
On Money Magazine's list of the best places to live, Ellicott City, Maryland, ranked 4th. (AP Photo/David McFadden)

WASHINGTON — A plan to tear down nearly 20 buildings in Ellicott City as part of an effort to reduce the severity of flooding is not sitting well with the nonprofit group, Preservation Maryland.

“As a preservation organization — an organization concerned with communities — the proposal that’s been made is pretty difficult to swallow,” said executive director Nicholas Redding. “We’d rather not see historic properties come down, when perhaps they’re not causing the greatest problem.”

Related Gallery

Photos: Massive flooding rips through historic Ellicott City

Massive flooding ripped through Ellicott City, Maryland, Sunday evening following heavy rains and storms. See photos and video.

Redding wishes there had been more public input before the plan was announced Thursday by Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman and Council Member Jon Weinstein.

The strategy is not meant to stop Ellicott City from flooding, but to reduce the volume and speed of water that comes through during floods. The plan is estimated to cost $40 to $50 million.

Demolishing that number of structures is worrying because it could result in Ellicott City being removed from the National Register of Historic Places, Redding said.

“They could lose a lot of the incentives that are in place to help historic communities revitalize and repair, and take care,” he said.

Redding added that the building removal, coupled with the possible consequence of being taken off the list, is “concerning” to both Preservation Maryland’s supporters and Howard County residents. Next week, Preservation Maryland will release a report detailing possible alternatives to the plan.

“We think that there can be a really great path forward,” said Redding. “We’ve honored Allan Kittleman in the past and we hope we can honor him again, and look forward to working with him on this. We’re not adversaries, we want to be partners.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
allan kittleman ellicott city Ellicott City flooding howard county council Howard County, MD News Latest News Local News Maryland News preservation maryland
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500