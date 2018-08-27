John DeWolf III, who redesigned downtown Columbia, dies at 63

The man who envisioned and reinvented the downtown core of Columbia, Maryland, passed away Wednesday following a more than two-year battle with cancer.

WASHINGTON — The man who envisioned and reinvented the downtown core of Columbia, Maryland, passed away Wednesday following a more than two-year battle with cancer.

John DeWolf III, 63, was an avid music-lover and concert-goer. He was most proud of the renovation of Merriweather Post Pavilion, the local concert venue he helped transform before overseeing the sale of the outdoor amphitheater to a non-profit arts commission in 2016.

“John was an innovative thinker who not only understood the values of Howard County, but was able to incorporate these values into the redevelopment of Downtown Columbia,” said Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman.

“He was a great partner with the county and the community and I am saddened that he will not be here to see the final results. We will miss him.”

DeWolf joined the Howard Hughes Corporation in 2011 and quickly made his mark on the county and surrounding area.

He led the billion-dollar project of redeveloping downtown Columbia into the thriving urban community that it is today.

“He possessed an extraordinary vision and had great expectations for Downtown Columbia. John will be missed but not forgotten — his legacy will continue to serve as an inspiration for all of us on the Downtown Columbia team, and at The Howard Hughes Corporation,” said Greg Fitchitt, senior vice president for development.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan B. DeWolf; four children: Jennifer D. Farber (Leo A. Farber), Rebecca DeWolf (Mike MacGregor) John E. DeWolf IV and Melissa D. Kaufmann (Sam Kaufmann); and five grandchildren: Leo X. and Alessandra Farber, Holland and Edward (Teddy) MacGregor and James Kaufmann.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.