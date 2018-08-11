202
Body of Howard Co. man found in Jessup pond

By Madeleine Simon August 11, 2018 7:48 am 08/11/2018 07:48am
WASHINGTON — Howard County police are investigating the death of a Maryland man whose body was recovered Friday from a pond in Jessup.

Police identified Gregory Alan Scarborough, 38, of Jessup, as the victim. 

At 4:37 p.m. Friday, police and rescue personnel responded to a report of a man in the water at Guilford Park in the 9900 block of Guilford Road.

The water rescue team recovered Scarborough’s body shortly after 6:30 p.m. Scarborough was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scarborough is believed to have fallen into the pond and no foul play is suspected, police said in a news release.

Below is a map of the area where Scarborough’s body was found.

