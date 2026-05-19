Preakness this year is the most watched since 2021, NBC Sports says

NBC Sports said Tuesday that this year’s running of the Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park was the most watched since 2021.

Jockey Paco Lopez pats Napoleon Solo after winning the 151st running of the Preakness Stakes horse race, Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Laurel Park in Laurel, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP Photo/Nick Wass/Nick Wass) Jockey Paco Lopez pats Napoleon Solo after winning the 151st running of the Preakness Stakes horse race, Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Laurel Park in Laurel, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP Photo/Nick Wass/Nick Wass) STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — NBC Sports said Tuesday that this year’s running of the Preakness Stakes was the most watched since 2021.

An average of 5.5 million viewers tuned in on NBC or Peacock on Saturday, with a peak audience of 7.1 million for the race itself won by Napoleon Solo. A social media post noted that NBA and Major League Baseball games promoted the 151st running of the race this time.

Ratings were up 22% from last year despite Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo not running and there being no chance at a horse sweeping all three legs of the Triple Crown. This was the third time in five years the Preakness took place without the Derby winner.

NBC said the Derby earlier this month was the most watched on record with an average of 19.6 million viewers. Audience peaked at 24.4 million, according to preliminary data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

The Preakness was run in front of a limited-capacity crowd of 4,800 at Laurel Park while Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore is rebuilt.

The third and final leg, the Belmont Stakes, is set for June 6 at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York.

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