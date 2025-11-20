DC tech classes help seniors stay alert ahead of holiday shopping season

Wednesday’s session was one of the many technology classes D.C. offers to seniors each week. Ahead of the holiday shopping season, the city is emphasizing the importance of remaining vigilant.

Even before Adrian Sutton could start Wednesday’s tech class in Northeast D.C., he started fielding questions from attendees.

Some asked about the seemingly random timing of software updates. Another shared an anecdote about resetting her phone.

Then, Sutton, the digital inclusion coordinator with D.C.’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer, asked about the difference between hardware and software. He asked what a download was, and urged the groups to describe it without using the word itself.

Later at the Model Cities Senior Wellness Center, Sutton emphasized the importance of only using credit cards for digital transactions. The group, sitting at several tables in a large room, eagerly took notes.

Wednesday’s session was one of the many technology classes D.C. offers to seniors each week. Ahead of the holiday shopping season, the city is emphasizing the importance of remaining vigilant.

“We want to make sure that they learn about these scams,” Sutton said. “How to protect themselves from these scams, and to know that everyone kind of gets scammed, so it’s OK to share stories about your scam attempts.”

Sutton is popular at the Northeast D.C. center.

Barbara Height worked on a computer her whole life, but she’s recently lost the skills needed to operate it. She took detailed notes, and made sure to listen to whatever advice Sutton offered.

“I come to this class and learn it all over again,” Height said. “Because they’ve got too much new stuff than what it was I was working with.”

Carol Arledge-Clomax had a similar experience. After a decades-long career in D.C. government, there came a time when she had a manager who wouldn’t touch a computer. She had to learn it.

Even now, she’s not afraid of the evolving technology. But she still writes paper checks and isn’t interested in learning about online banking.

“I try to keep abreast of scams,” Arledge-Clomax said. “I did almost get scammed by Amazon, and they actually had the exact customer service number. I even got scammed once by American Express, and it was just before my card was due to expire.”

Later in Wednesday’s session, Sutton showed a video about spoofing — a type of scam when someone manipulates the caller ID, so it looks like a number the recipient is familiar with is calling.

He reminded the group to monitor online banking apps and encouraged the participants to get an alert whenever a transaction is finished.

Stephen Miller, D.C.’s Chief Technology Officer, said city leaders want shoppers to “think before you click.”

“Realize that sometimes the best possible deal in your mailbox might not be real,” Miller said. “If something looks to be too good to be true, sometimes it’s just not true. So we’re trying to take the steps to make sure people are educated in good cybersecurity practices at an individual level.”

And when there are other lingering questions or pieces of advice, Sutton keeps it simple.

“I take notes in Adrian’s class, and I learn a lot,” Arledge-Clomax said.

