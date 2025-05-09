WTOP headed to the National Mall to ask tourists for the "do's and don'ts" of Mother’s Day gifts.

Over $34 billion is expected to be spent on Mother’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation.

As the old saying goes: No one loves you like your Mama loves you. So, shouldn’t you give her a Mother’s Day gift she would actually like?

Of course, you can always stick with the same old stand-by gifts like flowers, candy and cards, but what about something a little more creative?

WTOP headed to the National Mall to ask tourists for the “do’s and don’ts” of Mother’s Day gifts.

Lori Durnil from Ellettsville, Indiana, had advice she wanted all children and husbands to know about picking out a gift for mom: “Honestly, for Mother’s Day, no mother wants something practical.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.