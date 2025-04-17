These alternatives to traditional Easter eggs could save you money

High egg prices have some people skipping out on dying traditional Easter eggs this year and instead turning to alternatives that are creative and cheaper.

Those substitutes could already be in your pantry or just outside your home.

The bird flu outbreak sunk the supply of eggs, driving the cost of a carton to historic highs.

“Those costs are elevated, so retailers aren’t being as generous with coupons as they were,” said Kristin McGrath, senior editor at the Krazy Coupon Lady, a website that helps find deals for consumers.

Typically, a dozen eggs would cost around $2. But in March, a carton of eggs cost an average of $6.23, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There are some less costly items to decorate without breaking the bank.

“If you want, you know, the super free option, go for rocks,” McGrath said. “If you got some small rocks around, you can paint them white, and then the kids can paint them with paint that you already have around the house.”

McGrath said same technique could be applied to a staple starch.

“Folks are talking about painting potatoes,” she said. “You can get a bag of baby potatoes for under $3, comes with way more than a dozen.”

Marshmallows could be dipped in dye.

But if you’re looking for a less abstract “egg,” McGrath said to buy some imitation eggs.

“Walmart, Kroger, Dollar General, have paintable, dyeable eggs that look just like the real thing, and they’re under $2,” McGrath said.

