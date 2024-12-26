How to celebrate Hanukkah 2024 in the DC area

Like Adam Sandler sang, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah lasts "8 crazy nights." So how can you spend those nights? There are plenty of options in our area.

DC

If you are 21 and over, Northwest D.C. bar Ivy and Coney is celebrating with what it calls a “Shotnorah” — you and seven of your closest friends line up and do shots off a 12-foot menorah shotski.

The bar’s annual Hanukkah pop-up “Chai-vy & Cohen-y” also offers crispy golden latkes and boozy jelly doughnut shots.

On New Year’s Eve, which is still Hanukkah, you can toast the new year with Manischewitz. Sales of that sweet, sweet kosher wine will be donated to Bread for the City, according to a news release shared by the local charity.

Union Market in Northeast has a nightly menorah display through Jan. 2. You’re invited to enjoy the warmth of the season, along with exploring the market’s shops and eateries.

Northern Virginia

Chabad of Alexandria-Arlington invites you to a public menorah lighting Sunday in Clarendon featuring a 9-foot-tall menorah, hot latkes, doughnuts and traditional chocolate coins (gelt).

On Monday, the menorah lighting will be at National Landing.

A community menorah lighting will also be held Monday at the Pozez JCC with traditional songs, entertainment and games of dreidel.

Montgomery County

Sunday at Bethesda Row, you can check out a giant menorah filled with candy and enjoy a magic show at the Chabad of Bethesda Chanukah on Candy Lane Event.

Also Sunday, Chabad of Silver Spring is hosting Chanukah on Ice at Silver Spring Ice Skating. Don’t worry, there will be latkes there too.

Events celebrating Hanukkah continue across the region. The last day of Hanukkah is Jan. 2.

