Veterans Day 2023 restaurant giveaways, specials and other deals

The Burger Américain at Le Diplomate. (Photo courtesy of Danny Kim) The Burger Américain at Le Diplomate. (Photo courtesy of Danny Kim) While Veterans Day is on Saturday, Nov. 11, some businesses will be celebrating the holiday throughout the weekend or earlier on Friday with discounts, specials and other freebies.

To find out which ones may be worth visiting, here is a list of a few local and national deals to consider. Note that some or all of these businesses may require veterans and service members to present their military ID or come in uniform to redeem their specials. Unless otherwise specified, the following deals will only be available on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Square, the recently-opened food hall in Northwest D.C., is providing free cups of coffee from the Junge’s vendor. This deal is available on Nov. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Both STARR Restaurants’ venues, Le Diplomate and St. Anselm, are celebrating Veterans Day with specials. Le Diplomate will serve their signature Burger Américain on-the-house all day on Nov. 10., while St. Anselm in Union Market will offer up a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich that day only during lunch hours, between noon and 3 p.m.

In Old Town Alexandria, Bastille Brasserie & Bar is offering a 10% discount for all active and retired military members.

Beauty Champagne & Sugar Boutique in Arlington, Virginia, is offering a free champagne chocolate truffle and a 10% discount in the bistro and wine shop.

Hard Rock Cafe is providing a free Legendary Burger for all active and retired military members.

Another chain offering a complimentary burger for veterans and active military guests is Red Robin. The dine-in offer is specifically for a Red’s Big Tavern Burger with a side of steak fries.

All Logan’s Roadhouse locations, including the one in Manassas, Virginia, will have a special Veterans Day menu with free items from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Purchases will not be necessary to receive this offer.

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is offering their full churrasco experience in the main dining room at a 50% discount for veterans and active-duty personnel. Their guests will get a 10% discount as well.

In Bethesda, Maryland, the Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is offering 20% off for active duty and veterans all day long.

Veterans and active duty military members can head to BurgerFi for 20% off their dine-in order. BurgerFi has locations in Woodbridge, Virginia, in Silver Spring, Maryland, at the National Harbor in Maryland, and elsewhere.

Smokey Bones, which has locations in Bowie, Maryland, and Woodbridge, Virginia, will invite veterans and active duty members to enjoy a free “Create Your Own Combo” on Veterans Day. The special is only available for those who dine in.

For the 16th consecutive year, expect a free meal at select Applebee’s locations for veterans and active duty military members. The meal must be selected from eight entree choices provided when dining in.

Bob Evans is providing a special, dine-in menu with one free item offered for veterans and active duty military members.

Denny’s is also inviting veterans and military personnel to receive a free Original Grand Slam on Friday, Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to noon.

Au Bon Pain is providing free breakfast sandwiches and a small drip coffee for all active and retired military members.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for dine-in orders to veterans and active duty military members.

Craving doughnuts? At participating Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme restaurants, veterans and active military can expect a free doughnut of their choice.

Top off these deals with a free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold brewed coffee from Starbucks.

For those in search of retail deals, Under Armour has doubled its military and first responder discount up to 40% in-store and online purchases through Nov. 19. The grocer, Food Lion, is also providing a 10% discount on Saturday, Nov. 11. Finally, from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13, Mr. Wash Car Wash is offering free exterior Signature Plus Extra Shine Car Washes to veterans, active duty military personnel and also to military spouses at all 10 locations in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will recognize Veterans Day by offering free transit rides for all U.S. military veterans, active-duty military, and members of the National Guard and Reserves on Saturday. Free transit will be available on Maryland Transit Administration Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail, MARC Train and Commuter Bus.