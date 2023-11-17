Holiday tradition: What we’re stressed about in 2023

A new annual pulse check on holiday stress in America shows we're slightly less stressed than we were in 2022 — but what we're stressed about has changed.

Many of us are looking forward to Thanksgiving and winter holidays, but with all that togetherness comes another tradition — holiday stress.

The poll by Sesame — a telehealth platform that connects patients with medical professionals — showed two-thirds (67%) of respondents described their holiday stress levels as moderate to extreme, down from 72% of those surveyed in 2022.

What’s prompting the stress is changing. In 2023, a third of Americans (33%) are reporting an increase in stress over weight gain this holiday season, compared to 23% being troubled by COVID-related concerns.

When asked who was causing the stress, 30% said their extended family members, while 16% blamed their kids.

Other triggers? According to the survey, 34% rate inflation as their number one cause for stress, followed by shopping for gifts (22%) and navigating difficult family dynamics (18%).

As for how respondents are dealing with holiday stress: Almost a quarter (24%) indulge in comfort food. Slightly fewer people (23%) mitigate their stress by talking about it — 15% confide in a friend or family member, while 8% talk with a mental health provider.

According to Sesame, the survey was commissioned via Pollfish. Data was collected from 500 general population respondents in the U.S., ages 18 and up, on Nov. 9, 2023.