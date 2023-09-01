Labor Day weekend forecast: Cool start with temperatures climbing for the holiday

Friday is expected to start off cool but gradually warm up for the Labor Day weekend as the D.C. region gets ready to celebrate the unofficial end to summer.

Friday is expected to start off cool but gradually warm up for the Labor Day weekend as the D.C. region gets ready to celebrate the unofficial end to summer.

Temperatures are expected to start in the 50s and lower 60s on Friday but climb to at least 80 degrees for most of the D.C. area on Saturday. By Labor Day, it will be in the mid-90s.

“It will be very hot for this time of year,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans. “Humidity will increase but it won’t be as high as July.”

More Labor Day News:

But Friday’s temperatures are starting as the coldest since late May or early June, Evans said. While the temperatures are expected to warm on Friday, they will drop again into the 50s Friday night and overnight into Saturday before jumping up the holiday weekend.

On Sunday and Monday, temperatures are expected to get even hotter, with feels-like temperatures edging near the triple digits.

“A lot of sunshine, not expecting any rain in that forecast,” Evans said. “It’s going to be a sweltering week ahead as the metro area can expect to see temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and high humidity. Temperatures may reach record highs along with feels like readings near 100. Heat alerts may be posted over the coming days.”

If you’re headed to the beach, Evans said to watch out for the rip currents as they could be dangerous. That’s especially true for travelers visiting the Delmarva beaches and the Outer Banks in North Carolina, he said.

FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny and spectacular. Low humidity. Highs in low 80s. Winds: Light

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Relatively low humidity. Temps near 95.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.