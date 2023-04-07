EASTER & PASSOVER: Easter weekend forecast | No. 1 Easter candy in DC region | 'EGGucational' White House Easter Egg Roll | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Live Radio
Home » Holiday News » What's the No. 1…

What’s the No. 1 Easter candy in the DC area?

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 7, 2023, 9:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Kyle Cooper reports on the most popular Easter candy in the D.C. area

Easter is this weekend, and our shopping carts are giving up what we love to eat this time of year.

A new Instacart shopping app analysis finds that when it comes to residents’ favorite candy for Easter across Maryland, Virginia and D.C., it’s not Starburst Jelly Beans, or even Peeps. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs take the cake for the most popular selection this holiday.

Instacart says Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs completely dominate, taking the top spot in 30 states.

The most popular Easter main course purchased on Instacart’s platform is ham.

The analysis says ham is the most popular Easter main course purchased on Instacart’s platform by the number of orders, with orders spiking by 254% in the week leading up to the big day.

For Passover, matzah is number one, followed by a rack of lamb. Instacart says the demand for matzah spikes significantly in the week leading up to Passover, with orders increasing by a staggering 291%.

See the full list on Instacart’s website.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up