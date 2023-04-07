What’s the No. 1 Easter candy in the DC area?

Easter is this weekend, and our shopping carts are giving up what we love to eat this time of year.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Kyle Cooper reports on the most popular Easter candy in the D.C. area

Easter is this weekend, and our shopping carts are giving up what we love to eat this time of year.

A new Instacart shopping app analysis finds that when it comes to residents’ favorite candy for Easter across Maryland, Virginia and D.C., it’s not Starburst Jelly Beans, or even Peeps. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs take the cake for the most popular selection this holiday.

Instacart says Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs completely dominate, taking the top spot in 30 states.

The most popular Easter main course purchased on Instacart’s platform is ham.

The analysis says ham is the most popular Easter main course purchased on Instacart’s platform by the number of orders, with orders spiking by 254% in the week leading up to the big day.

For Passover, matzah is number one, followed by a rack of lamb. Instacart says the demand for matzah spikes significantly in the week leading up to Passover, with orders increasing by a staggering 291%.

See the full list on Instacart’s website.