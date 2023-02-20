You're looking for a Valentine's Day gift that shows you care -- that you really think this one is "the one" -- all for an affordable price without actually looking like you're cheap.

You’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift that shows you care — that you really think this one is “the one” — all for an affordable price without actually looking like you’re cheap.

That can be a challenge to pull off — but it’s understandable if you’re looking for inexpensive Valentine’s Day gift ideas. Inflation has hit a lot of wallets hard, and dating is expensive. If you’re often going out to dinner and the movies, throwing in an expensive Valentine’s Day gift can set you back a few hundred dollars.

So if you’re looking for cheap Valentine’s Day gifts, you’ve come to the right place. Below, you’ll find 20 cheap Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him, her or anyone.

Cheap Valentine’s Day gifts for him

You could get him a Valentine’s Day Men’s and Big Men’s Heart Print Boxer Shorts at Walmart for $7.98. That’s about as cheap — and admittedly cheesy — as it gets. Still, it could be a fun gift for some couples.

Does your love bug love football and chocolate? You could get him a Reese’s Valentine’s Football Heart Tin with Reese’s miniature cups inside. There are 12 of them inside, but it’s $5.99, at least at the store we checked, at the time of this writing. You can’t get much cheaper than that.

Did your main squeeze grow a beard during the pandemic? If the beard is a source of amusement or affectionate irritation, you could get him a 6 ounce tube of the Best Damn Beard Wash at Target for $9.99. It claims to both clean and soften even “the hardest working beards.”

Macy’s isn’t known for being especially cheap, but if you’re looking for some Valentine Day-themed clothing, they have pink socks for men for only $12.

A watch would make a nice Valentine’s Day gift. We’re aiming for cheap, so this isn’t a Rolex. JCPenney has a slick looking Skechers Ruhland Men’s Chronograph Digital Black Strap Watch — usually $30 but on sale for $24. And at the time of the writing, there was a coupon code on the website, bringing it down to $21.60.

Cheap Valentine’s Day gifts for her

Walmart has a lot of inexpensive, Valentine’s Day-related clothes for women. You could get her a Joyspun Women’s Bow Trim Satin Cami Sleep Set, which comes in sizes S to 3X. It’s only $14.98.

This unique gift can double as a cute décor piece. This light up rose in a glass dome is made by Jeekgsk. You will need three AAA batteries, not included. It is currently selling for $26.99 on Amazon.

What’s Valentine’s Day without some chocolate? Target has Lindor Valentine’s Raspberry Cheesecake White Chocolate Truffles for $5.29, at least at the store we checked at the time of this writing.

For $6.99, you could get a Blank Coupon Book from Amazon and fill it out — or, better yet, let her fill it out. At the top, it says, “This coupon is good for one:” then followed by a blank space. At the bottom, it says, “Can be redeemed once only. Non transferrable. No expiry.” That’s a pretty brave gift, but it definitely sends a message that you care.

You could get your honey a Valentine Bombshell, which fortunately isn’t violent at all. It’s a bath bomb, which might still sound terrible if you don’t know that a bath bomb releases colors and fragrances when you drop it into your bath water. If your sweetie loves to soak in the tub, consider the Lush Rose Jam-scented heart-shaped bath bomb, which is filled with dried flowers, petals and buds. It’s just $14.95.

Stuffed animals are always a big thing on Valentine’s Day. So what about a stuffed gnome? Yes, it’s kind of a kooky gift, but JCPenney is selling Hope & Wonder Valentine’s Day 2-pc. Gnome on sale for $23.99. (Usually, they’re $54, according to the website.) At the time of this writing, a coupon brought down the price to $19.19, and you may even get another 25% off coupon if you visit the site.

If your significant other likes fashion, what about some fashionable sunglasses? Amazon sells heart-shaped, rose-tinted sunglasses for $11.99. You can’t get much cheaper than that, and it’s certainly a fun, stylish and on-theme gift.

Perfume doesn’t have to be expensive. T.J. Maxx has Bella Eau De Parfum by Vince Camuto for $19.99. It’s only one ounce, which helps with the lower price; comparable stores sell a larger bottle for more, but others are charging more for the same price.

As noted, Macy’s tends to be on the more expensive side, but they are selling somewhat Valentine’s Day-themed lingerie sets. This two-piece lingerie set is currently going for $21, discounted from $35.

Cheap Gifts for both or either of you

Do you two like to talk — and perhaps want to deepen your conversations and bond? You could buy the Love Talk Conversation Deck, a deck of question cards to help you with that. All sorts of questions about love and romance are on these cards, designed to get you two talking. There’s also a deck to help couples spark conversations about physical intimacy. Both decks cost $24, and there’s no reason to limit the use of these to Valentine’s Day.

The “What I Love About You Book” will probably be a hit with your better half, and it’s only $11.80 on Amazon. It’s a 112-page book with prompts such as, “I love hearing stories about your … ” Then you fill in the blank. If you want to really show somebody how you care, spending a lot of time filling this out and giving them something fun to read, is just the way to do it.

This gift is a bit pricey, but you may want to spend more than a few bucks on a Valentine’s Day gift. For a spin on the typical Valentine’s Day flowers, you could get your significant other this LEGO Succulents 10309 Plant Decor Building Kit for $49.99 at Target instead. Set a time to build it together and make it a date night.

If that’s a little out of your price range, you could buy your special someone a LEGO Valentine Lovebirds 40522 Building Toy Set. It only has 298 pieces, and it’s $12.99 on Walmart’s website.

If you want to wine and dine your Valentine’s Day dear for a cheap price, you could get a bottle of wine at Walmart. The Barefoot Fruitscato Strawberry Rose Wine looks festive and is cheap at only $6,99. The reviews online even suggest that it may be tasty.

