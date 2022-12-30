What’s open, what’s closed on New Year’s Day 2023

2023 begins on a Sunday, and you can expect a number of closures on Monday, Jan. 2 as well. Here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed and traffic and transit.

2023 begins on Sunday, and you can expect a number of closures on Monday, Jan. 2 as well. Here’s what you need to know about what’s open and closed:

Metrorail will operate for free from 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 with normal service. Select bus route availability will be extended through 3 a.m. Metro will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday and stay open through midnight on both Jan. 1 and 2 with weekend and off-peak fares in effect. On both days, buses will operate on a Sunday schedule and MetroAccess subscription trips will be canceled. DC Circulator and DC Streetcar will have regular service through Monday, Jan 2.

In the District, the D.C. Department of Works will not enforce parking limits through Monday and no meter fees will be assessed on Jan. 1. The D.C. Department of Transportation will suspend nonemergency work zones through Jan. 2.

In Virginia, there will be no VRE service from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. ART buses along lines ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate on Sunday schedules on Monday. Fairfax Connector will offer regular Saturday service on Dec. 31, regular Sunday service on Jan. 1 and Sunday service once again on Monday, Jan. 2. MARC will operate the Penn Line on a Sunday schedule with no service on the Camden or Brunswick Lines. All DMV locations are closed on Jan. 2.

TheBus in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will provide no service in observance of New Year’s Day. MDOT’s Motor Vehicle Administration is closed, as are all state offices, from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

Drivers should be aware that roads that usually have reversible lanes on weekdays operate in a weekend mode on federal holidays, such as Jan. 2. Some of the impacted roads include Rock Creek Parkway, Connecticut Avenue and Canal Road.

HOV rules don’t apply on most standard HOV lanes in the D.C. region, including the stretch of Interstate 395 HOV lanes outside of the Express Lanes.

There are a few exceptions. The HOV rules always apply on Route 50 and Interstate 270 in Maryland.

People riding on the Express Lanes in the Interstate 95 corridor, Interstate 66 and on the Beltway in Virginia will still need to meet the HOV requirement of three or more people to ride for free. But tolls could be lower than a usual weekday for other drivers if there is lighter traffic in the lanes.

Trash pickup

In D.C., trash pickup scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2, will resume on the following day.

In Virginia, there’s no change to the trash and recycling collection schedule for customers serviced by Fairfax or Arlington counties for Jan. 2.

In Maryland, there are no Prince George’s County trash, recycling and yard trim collection services on Jan. 1. In Montgomery County, the Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center is closed Sunday, Jan. 1. County-provided trash and recycling collections are on a normal schedule.

Other local closures

On Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2: