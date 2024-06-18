Juneteenth: What’s open, what’s closed in the DC area

Here's what you need to know about D.C.-area government schedule modifications and closures this Juneteenth.

On June 19, 1865, a Union general informed enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas that the Civil War had ended — two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which outlawed slavery.

June 19 — or Juneteenth — was recognized by Congress as the 12th federal holiday in 2021. Most local governments across D.C., Maryland and Virginia observe Juneteenth, which will be celebrated this Wednesday.

Major transit services

Metrorail will on a Saturday holiday schedule, with service from 5 a.m. to midnight. Green and Yellow Line trains will run every 10 minutes. Red Line trains will run every six minutes until 9:30 p.m., when they will run every 10 minutes. Orange, Silver and Blue Line trains will run every 12 minutes until 9:30 p.m., when they will run every 15 minutes.

Metrobuses will run on a Saturday Supplemental schedule. Some bus routes do not operate under this schedule.

MARC trains will operate on an “R” schedule across all three lines, as well as Penn Line Trains 455 and 454. Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority connecting bus service to West Virginia stations will be available from Train 875 at Brunswick.

Virginia Railway Express will run on a normal schedule; so will DC Streetcar and DC Circulator.

Shipping services

Since Wednesday is a federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail. All post office locations will be closed. In select areas, Priority Mail Express will be delivered for an additional fee. Normal business hours and delivery will resume Thursday, June 20.

UPS and FedEx will both run on normal schedules.

Maryland

The state’s office Motor Vehicle Administration offices will be closed Wednesday.

Anne Arundel County

All county offices will be closed Wednesday.

Landfill and recycling centers will be closed, but trash will be collected as usual.

Calvert County

The following county services will be open on Wednesday:

All recreation parks, including Dunkirk District Park, Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park, Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park

Appeal Solid Waste Facility

Solomons Septage Receiving Facility

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store, with Juneteenth programming to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course

Flag Ponds Nature Park and Kings Landing Park, with extended holiday hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Breezy Point Beach, with extended holiday hours from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, Cove Point Pool and Kings Landing Pool

The following county services will be closed on Wednesday:

County offices

All county-operated senior centers

Meals on Wheels delivery — will resume on Thursday, June 19

Community centers

County bus service

Calvert Library

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division — animal control officers can be reached for emergencies at 410-535-3491

Charles County

The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open for recreational activities only on Wednesday.

The following county services will be closed on Wednesday:

Government offices

The Charles County Animal Care Center

Indoor and outdoor pools

The Charles County Public Library

The Nanjemoy Community Center

Senior centers and school-based community centers

Elite Gymnastics

Howard County

All trash, recycling, yard trim and food scrap services will operate normally on Wednesday.

Parking regulations and fees will be in place, too.

The Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) will run its regular weekday schedule.

The following county services will be open on Wednesday:

Parks

Gary J. Arthur, North Laurel and Roger Carter Community Centers

Meadowbrook Athletic Complex

Robinson Nature Center

Harriet Tubman Cultural Center

Alpha Ridge Landfill

The following county services will be closed on Wednesday:

Government offices

Courts

The county’s animal shelter

County historic sites

Kiwanis-Wallas Hall

Belmont Manor and Historic Park

Ellicott City Colored School Restored

Baltimore & Ohio Ellicott City Station Museum

Firehouse Museum

Patapsco Female Institute

Montgomery County

The following county services will be open on Wednesday:

Outdoor pools

Alcohol Beverage Services stores — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TRIPS Silver Spring commuter store — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following county services will be modified on Wednesday:

Trash and recycling collection will “slide” one day for the rest of the week, with the final collections on Saturday, June 22

Public parking garages, lots and curbside meters will be free

The following county services will be closed on Wednesday:

County offices

Libraries

Recreation, Senior and Indoor Aquatic Centers

State offices and courts

MC 311

Montgomery Parks facilities

Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center

State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations

Department of Permitting Services

TRIPS mobile commuter store

Prince George’s County

The following county services will be open on Wednesday:

Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill

Brown Station Road Public Convenience Center

Missouri Avenue Solid Waste Acceptance and Recycling Center

Prince George’s County Organic Composting Facility

Prince George’s County Materials Recycling Facility

Bulky trash collection will take place by appointment only — scheduled collections will resume Thursday, June 20.

Thebus will operate normally, except for Route 51X which will resume its regular schedule on Thursday, June 20.

Call-A-Bus and PGC Link services, including dialysis transportation, will not run on Wednesday. They will run as usual again on Thursday.

PGC311 will not operate Wednesday, but residents can still submit requests online at PGC311.com.

The county’s Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement will be closed on Wednesday.

The Animal Services Facility on Brown Station Road will also be closed.

Virginia

HOV restrictions will be lifted across Northern Virginia highways on Wednesday.

City of Alexandria

DASH bus services will run normally on Wednesday; so will the King Street Trolley.

Parking enforcement will be suspended at metered spaces and residential permit parking districts.

Between Wednesday and Friday, June 21, scheduled residential refuse and recycling collection will be delayed one day. Curbside food waste collection will run as usual.

The following City services will be open on Wednesday:

All museums will be open during their standard hours, except for the Alexandria Black History Museum and Freedom House Museum, which will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charles Houston Recreation Center and Patrick Henry Recreation Center — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warwick Pool, Old Town Pool and Memorial Pool — 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Torpedo Factory Art Center

Emergency hotlines

The following City services will be closed on Wednesday:

Recreation and nature centers, besides the ones specified above

Libraries

Public schools

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria — residents can call 703-746-4444 with animal emergencies or wildlife concerns

Courts

Department of Motor Vehicles locations — customers can check to see if their local DMV Select locations operate outside of the holiday closing schedule

Alexandria Health Department, Flora Krause Casey Health Center, and the Teen Wellness Center

Arlington County

The county will not enforce metered parking, but permit parking will be in effect unless otherwise specified on the sign.

Curbside trash, recycling and organics collection will run normally; so will special collections, including brush, metal and e-waste.

The ART Bus will run on its regular schedule.

The Specialized Transit for Arlington Residents (STAR) office and call center will be closed, but residents can call in advance to book rides for Wednesday and Thursday, June 20.

The following county services will be open on Wednesday:

Spraygrounds

The Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center — with modified hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Human services including Child Protective Services, Adult Protective Services and Mental Health Emergency Services

The following county services will be closed on Wednesday:

Libraries

Administrative offices

Community centers

Public schools

Household Hazardous Materials/Electronics Collection Recycling Center

Earth Products Yard

3700 S. Four Mile Run Drive/Theatre on the Run

LAC Studios

Scenery Studio

Fairfax County

County trash collection will run on its regular schedule Wednesday. The I-66 Transfer Station and I-95 Landfill Complex disposal centers will be open during their normal hours.

The Fairfax Connector will operate on a holiday weekday schedule. FASTRAN will not run on Wednesday.

The following county services will be open on Wednesday:

Recreation centers

Lake Accotink, Lake Fairfax and Burke Lake

Nature centers

Reston Community Center

Clemyjontri Park

Frying Pan Farm Park

Green Spring Gardens

The following county services will be closed on Wednesday:

Government offices

Courts

Community, teen and senior centers, including McLean Community Center

Fairfax County Animal Shelter

Libraries

Public schools

Loudoun County

County offices will be closed Wednesday.

The Loudoun County Landfill will be open.

Prince William County

County offices will be closed Wednesday, including courts, libraries and community centers.

DC

Trash collection will “slide” to Thursday, June 20, according to the city’s Department of Public Works. For more information, call 311 or (202) 737-4404 or visit www.dpw.dc.gov.

All DC Public Library locations will be closed on Wednesday, June 19. Libraries will only be accessible online with the use of a library card to check out eBooks, watch videos and stream music.

According to the District’s Department of Transportation, all parking meter fees are waived on Wednesday.

All Washington, D.C.–area Smithsonian museums are open.

