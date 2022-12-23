Make sure your car is prepped for your holiday travel

Here are a few things you can do to make sure your vehicle is ready to hit the road for that holiday trip.

If you’re hitting the road for the holidays, preparing your vehicle for the trip will help make it a smooth ride.

It’s always a good idea to have an winter emergency road kit in your vehicle, according to AAA. This kit can consist of items like blankets, coats, gloves, cell phone chargers, snacks and water.

“Maybe we won’t have some of the inclement weather, but it is cold,” said Ragina Ali, a public and government affairs manager at AAA. “And it’s going to be colder, so we can’t overstate the importance of having an emergency road kit in your vehicle.”

Other important car prep tips will help ensure your safety on the roads this winter.

Do a quick check of your headlights, brake lights, wipers and turn signals. Tire pressure may change during the winter, so be sure to follow your manufacturer’s guidelines before inflating your tires.

Drivers should consider switching from all-season tires to winter tires for better grip out on the roads. Remember to remove them once the season is over and properly store them for the next winter.

Check your battery and make sure it hasn’t been impacted by the dropping temperatures before beginning the journey. Gas and diesel engines use more power to start, and electric and hybrid vehicles experience reduced range in the colder months.

When it comes to fluids, they may thicken, especially your oil. Consider changing your oil filter.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reminds drivers that roads can be slick this time of year. Be sure to give yourself enough distance when driving to avoid slamming on the brakes.

WTOP’s Gigi Barnett contributed to this report.