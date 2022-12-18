Home » Holiday News » Happy Hanukkah! Here's how…

Happy Hanukkah! Here’s how to celebrate in the DC region

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

December 18, 2022, 5:00 AM

Hanukkah, Hanukah, or Chanukah — however you spell it, and however you celebrate it, there’s something for everyone this year in the D.C. region.

Tasty Hanukkah treats to eat

You can pick up Hanukkah treats like sufganiyot (traditional jelly donuts) or potato latkes at several eateries, including D.C.’s Bread Furst and the Call Your Mother bagel chain.

Kosher bakery, Baked by Yael, is selling Menorah cake pops among other Hanukkah-themed goodies.

Silver and Sons BBQ in Rockville is offering an entire Festival of Lights feast including smoked brisket and sufganiyot brioche doughnuts.

Family-friendly events to attend

There will be several family-friendly events Sunday evening when Hanukkah begins.

The National Menorah lighting on the Ellipse begins at 3:15 p.m. and has featured prominent guests in years past, like the president and members of Congress. The event is free, but a reservation is required.

Chabad of Bethesda will be holding a Family Spectacular with live music and hot latkes in Bethesda Row at 5:30 p.m.

Families can ice skate at the National Landing/Pentagon City and enjoy latkes and Kosher hot dogs as part of Chanukah on Ice 2022.

Especially for the 21+

For those over 21, MetroBar in NE will be having a First Night of Hanukkah Party on Sunday, with vegan donuts and menorah lighting beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Ivy and Coney bar in Shaw is getting into the Hanukkah spirit, with decorations, Manischewitz on tap and jelly donut shots. This year they are unleashing a ShotNorah, which will allow eight guests to drink shots at the same time.

The holiday ends on Monday, Dec. 26.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

