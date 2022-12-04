Come one come all, Bowie State hosts holiday singalong

Local choir director Brandon Felder wants to spread the holiday cheer at a Community Messiah Sing-Along at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

During the holiday season, D.C. and Northern Virginia see frequent performances of Handel’s Messiah.

This year, there’s another opportunity to see Handel’s Messiah in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Bowie State University is hosting a community messiah singalong at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the Bowie State Fine and Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Brandon Felder, assistant choir director at Bowie State University, said they will be decked in their formal black and white and will be singing some of the classics alongside pieces from Haiti and South Africa.

“We’re also doing an arrangement of Ave Maria which is not your typical arrangement of Ave Maria, but it has kind of a classical jazz undertone,” Felder said.

Many holiday performances were canceled over the last few years due to COVID, which is why Felder said the singalong is needed now.

“It’s the first time in the last two or three years that we’re bringing community together,” Felder said. And, I think that’s what’s missing in a lot of our music. is just. empathy and a sense of belonging.”

Felder said it doesn’t matter what type of singer you are. And tickets are free.

“If you have a voice, I don’t care if it’s a shower voice or your car voice, come on and join us and sing,” he said.