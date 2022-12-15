15 ice skating rinks in DC area

If you’re wondering what winter activities are worth exploring, it’s time to consider ice skating. Whether you prefer indoor or outdoor rinks, the D.C. area offers several options in many shapes and sizes.

If you’re wondering what winter activities are worth exploring, it’s time to consider ice skating, of course. Whether you prefer indoor or outdoor rinks, the D.C. area offers several options in many shapes and sizes.

Below, find a list of some of the most notable local ice skating rinks, plus a map.

Washington, D.C.

Washington Harbour Ice Rink — 3050 K St. NW

In Georgetown, this ice skating rink offers 90-minute skating sessions with a 30-minute break between sessions. It’s the largest outdoor skating rink in the city, located at the lower plaza centered between 3000 and 3050 K St. NW. No worries on rushing to this rink as the last day of the season will be March 12, 2023.

National Gallery and Sculpture Garden Rink — 7th Street and Constitution Ave. NW

Enjoy views of the large-scale sculptures in the National Gallery and Sculpture Garden while zipping along on ice skates. Running through March 5, 2023, admission to this rink covers two consecutive, 45-minute skating sessions that each begin on the hour. Washington Elite Skating School will offer group skating lessons for all ages as well as private lessons and group packages. Free lockers are available on a first come, first served basis.

The Wharf Ice Rink — 760 Maine Ave. SW

After enjoying some hot cocoa and other seasonal specialties at nearby restaurants, walk over to the District’s only over-water ice skating rink at The Wharf’s Transit Pier. The rink runs through February.

Canal Park Ice Rink — 200 M St. SE

Near the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro is Canal Park Ice Rink. With online registration strongly recommended, this rink has everything you need for skating. Skate rentals are available on a first come, first served basis with skating sessions lasting two hours with a break at the halfway point.

Virginia

Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating — 1201 S. Joyce St.

In Arlington, visitors can find the largest outdoor ice rink in Northern Virginia and the second-largest in the state at the plaza at Pentagon Row. Spanning 6,840 square feet, the rink requires reservations, which open two weeks in advance. Tickets are valid for one hour 20 minutes of skating.

Mount Vernon Recreation Center — 12000 Government Center Parkway

This facility is Fairfax County’s only publicly-owned indoor ice arena designed for year-round use. It includes skate sharpening services, a warming room, as well as an official NHL-size rink. Lessons are available for people of all ages and abilities.

MedStar Capitals Iceplex — 627 N. Glebe Road

Along with being the official home of the Washington Capitals, the venue features two indoor NHL-sized ice rinks, locker rooms, a Capitals team store, a snack bar and space for special events. Skating lessons are available.

Fairfax Ice Arena — 3779 Pickett Road

Opened in 1973, the Fairfax Ice Arena claims to be the first indoor ice skating rink facility in Virginia, the South and in the D.C. area. There are no ice skating aids available (i.e., penguins), but there are lessons for all ages and levels.

SkateQuest — 1800 Michael Faraday Court

This 1993-opened Reston facility includes an NHL official size rink, measuring 200 feet long by 85 feet wide; an Olympic official size rink, measuring 200 feet long by 100 feet wide; a pro shop; and a cafe for snacks and beverages.

Maryland

National Harbor Ice Skating — 201 Waterfront St.

Located at the Gaylord National in National Harbor, this outdoor skating rink requires tickets be purchased in advance online. There is no on-site box office. While here, be sure to also check out “ICE!,” a holiday experience that brings the 1983 holiday movie “A Christmas Story” to life with more than two million pounds of ice that have been sculpted to capture life-size recreations of many of the film’s iconic scenes.

Cabin John Regional Park Ice Rink — 10610 Westlake Drive

With three rinks, three party rooms, a dance studio, pro shop and cafe in tow, this Rockville venue should have something for everyone. The facility is open year-round with lessons and camps also available.

Rockville Town Square Ice Rink — 131 Gibbs St.

Glide across the ice at this 7,200-square-foot rink, the largest outdoor skating rink in Montgomery County. Ice skating aids (i.e., penguins) are available.

Silver Spring Ice Skating — 8523 Fenton St.

Those in Silver Spring can make online reservations for this skating rink. Reservations open two weeks in advance.

Herbert W. Wells Ice Rink — 5211 Campus Drive

This venue is not too far from D.C., located in College Park. Here, visitors will find an NHL official size rink, plus a party room that is available to be rented out.

Wheaton Ice Arena — 11717 Orebaugh Ave.

Make sure you don’t miss this year-round ice skating rink. The site includes camps, lessons, a pro shop and workout center. Freestyle sessions are also possible for higher-level figure skaters if interested in working on jumps, spins and footwork, away from the general public.