National Harbor’s Gaylord National Resort transforms into a Winter Wonderland with ‘ICE!’

Michelle Goldchain | michelle.goldchain@wtop.com

November 18, 2022, 4:14 PM

The 19-story atrium of Gaylord National Resort will offer several shows, including “Cirque: A Spirit of Christmas” and “The Greatest Story Stage Show.”

Photo courtesy of Gaylord National Resort
The ICE! experience at Gaylord National Resort will turn an outdoor space into a winter wonderland.

Photo courtesy of Gaylord National Resort
Along with several recreations of scenes from the film “A Christmas Story,” ICE! also has a large slide.

Photo courtesy of Gaylord National Resort
For the holiday season, Gaylord National Resort will offer several activities, including snow tubing.

Photo courtesy of Gaylord National Resort
For the first time since 2019, guests at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, in National Harbor, will be able to step into a winter wonderland with “ICE!”

This holiday experience brings the 1983 movie “A Christmas Story” to life with more than 2 million pounds of ice that artisans from Harbin, China, have sculpted to capture life-sized recreations of many of the film’s iconic scenes.

The family-friendly walk-through experience is maintained at a brisk 9 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s recommended to dress warm with hats and gloves, though complimentary blue parkas are provided to guests. “ICE!” runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31.

The resort is also offering more than a dozen different activities and events, not limited to snow tubing, gingerbread house decorating, a Build-A-Bear workshop, ice skating, ice bumper cars, snowball building and throwing as well as photos with Santa. 

In the 19-story atrium, guests and visitors alike will be able to enjoy a Shine Light Show, starting Nov. 25, with animated light curtains that glow for a glowing holiday spectacle. That location will host several other shows, including “Cirque: Spirit of Christmas,” which will showcase acrobatics and high-flying stunts; and  “The Greatest Story Stage Show,” which will have six international storytellers celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ in a musical stage show.

Visit the resort’s website for information on tickets.

Michelle Goldchain

Michelle Goldchain’s reporting has focused primarily on the D.C. area, previously working as Editor of Curbed DC for Vox Media and Audience Growth & Engagement Editor for Washington City Paper. She is the author of "D.C. by Metro: A History & Guide.” She also reports for Artsplained on YouTube.

michellegoldchain

