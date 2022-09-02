What to do around DC this Labor Day weekend

With Labor Day 2022 weekend approaching, here are some events such as parades, concerts and freebies that people can attend in the D.C. area.

With Labor Day weekend underway, here are some ways to spend the long weekend in the D.C. area.

The National Symphony Orchestra will host its annual Labor Day weekend concert, which returns to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m.

No tickets are required for the free event, but seating is first come, first served. This year’s performers include Steven Reineke, J.S. Smith, Aaron Copland, Morton Gould, Carlos Simon, Jimmie Herrod, Gladys Knight and Joni Mitchell.

The DC JazzFest at The Wharf is back for people to watch jazz artists from across the U.S. perform on stage. The annual event continues through Sunday, Sept. 4. General admission is free this Saturday, but registration is required.

The Labor Day Parade in Gaithersburg will celebrate the unofficial end of summer, following a two-year hiatus. The annual parade, which features high school marching bands, fire engines and dance groups begins Monday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m.

Greenbelt’s Labor Day Festival features a table tennis tournament, carnival rides, and a basketball contest. It takes place from Friday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 5. A parade is scheduled on Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The free National Book Festival will be at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Janelle Monáe, Leslie Jordan, Mitch Albom and Nick Offerman are among the featured authors.

The Labor Day Art Show at Glen Echo Park will be held at the park’s Spanish Ballroom from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5. The free event features sculptures, paintings, drawings and other works from over 200 artists across the mid-Atlantic region.

The Adams Morgan Walking Tour on Saturday Sept. 3 is a chance to see and learn about historical sites such as the Duke Ellington Bridge, Knickerbocker Theatre Site, Madam’s Organ Mural. The tour is Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Old Town Fairfax hosts its annual Labor Day Car Show on Monday, Sept. 5. The free event features antique wheels, muscle cars, motorcycles and trucks

The Anacostia Jazz Hop features concerts, visual arts, delicious cuisine and art. The event takes place on Friday, Sept. 2, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.