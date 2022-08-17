WAR IN UKRAINE: Crimea 'sabotage' highlights Russia's woes in Ukraine war | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Explosions rock Crimea | Russia economy gets wartime boost
2022’s Maryland State Fair shifts to weekends only

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 17, 2022, 7:51 AM

One of Maryland’s most popular traditions is back for another installment this August, but its schedule will play out differently in 2022 than Marylanders are used to.

The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair will be spread out across three four-day weekends from late August to mid-September, marking a big shift from the single 11-day stretch done in prior years.

Organizers said the change was needed to keep its events accessible for younger people, with many Maryland school districts going back to class before Labor Day.

This year’s state fair will take place at the Timonium Fairgrounds from Thursdays to Sundays, with the addition of Labor Day Monday.

The dates are as follows:

  • Aug. 25 to Aug. 28;
  • Sept. 1 to Sept. 5;
  • Sept. 8 to Sept. 11.

Gates are open between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday.

Apart from the scheduling shift, it’ll pretty much offer the same attractions Marylanders have been looking forward to almost every late summer going back decades: “Daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse exhibits, rides, games, live concerts and entertainment,” to name just a few from the fair’s website.

This year’s concert headliners:

  • Nelly — Sept. 9;
  • Niko Moon — Sept. 10;
  • Lauren Alaina — Sept. 10;
  • Styx — Sept. 11.

For a full list of events — and there are a lot — head to the Maryland State Fair website. Tickets are still available online.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

