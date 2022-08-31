Labor Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed?

Here's a listing of what's open, what's closed and a few other things to help you plan your Labor Day.

The Labor Day holiday lands on Monday, Sept. 5. Here’s a listing of what’s open and what’s closed, and a few other things to help you plan your day.

Public transit

Both Metrobus and Metrorail will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule, with Metro trains operating from 7 a.m. to midnight. You can look up the holiday timetables for specific bus routes and trains in the Metro system here.

There will be no MARC or VRE rail service. The Maryland Transit Administration will not run commuter buses other than line 201, which will operate on a weekend schedule.

Local MTA buses will run on a Sunday timetable.

Other county and regional transit changes will be listed below.

DC

On Labor Day, most of the District’s city employees and public servants will have the day off.

As with just about all D.C. government offices, Department of Motor Vehicles locations, inspection stations and service centers will be closed Monday, as well as economic security and employment service centers.

The District’s libraries, as well as the free monkeypox vaccination and COVID-19 testing sites, will be closed.

Most of D.C.’s public outdoor pools ended their 2022 season in August, but a handful will be open up until 6 p.m. Labor Day, if you want to get one last dip in. They are:

Other city parks, playgrounds, athletic courts and fields will be open as usual.

Public parking meters do not need to be paid Monday, and residential street sweeping is suspended for the day. However, ticketing for driving and safety violations, such as blocking a fire hydrant, will continue.

The DC Circulator will run its regular Monday service, with buses every 10 minutes during operating hours.

For those who are unhoused, all low-barrier shelters will be open. Individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 between 8 a.m. and midnight, or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

Maryland

For Labor Day, all of Maryland’s state and county government offices will be closed.

Unless noted below, public schools, library branches, courts, motor vehicle services and waste collection sites will be taking the day off as well.

State- and county-run COVID-19 testing sites will also be closed. If you need a test, consider a local urgent care or pharmacy.

Montgomery County

County-provided trash and recycling collection will not happen on Labor Day. Collections will shift one day during that week, with the last pickup on Saturday, Sept. 10.

RideOn buses operate their Sunday timetable, except for RideOn’s Flex service, which will not operate. The TRIPS Commuter Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The Mobile Commuter Store will be closed.

Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking will be free at county-owned lots and garages, as well as on the street.

Community recreation and senior centers will be closed until Tuesday.

Most county parks will be open. Specific hours vary, so check out Montgomery Parks Labor Day hours here.

Here is Montgomery County’s full listing of closures and hour changes for Labor Day.

Prince George’s County

TheBus will not run on Labor Day.

Unless you live in a town that provides its own trash service, there will be no pickup on Labor Day. There are no schedule changes to trash pickup for the rest of the week. Check here to see whether your address receives county-provided service.

Anne Arundel County

There will be no curbside trash collection on Monday and all waste management services facilities, including landfills and recycling centers, are closed.

Monday trash collection will be pushed to Tuesday; pickup normally scheduled for Tuesday will happen Wednesday.

Though libraries in Anne Arundel County will be closed on Labor Day, the following branches will resume school year Sunday hours of 1-5 p.m., beginning the weekend after Labor Day and running until Memorial Day, 2023.

Busch Annapolis

Crofton

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Glen Burnie

Odenton

Severn

Severna Park

Charles County

Public libraries will be closed from Saturday, Sept. 3, through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

In addition to government services and facilities, the Tri-County Animal Shelter, in Hughesville, will be closed.

VanGO services will not be operating.

Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be pushed back one day for the rest of the week through Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center, Pisgah, Gilbert Run, and Breeze Farm Recycling Centers and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, Waldorf Senior Recreational Center, and all school-based community centers are closed.

All indoor pools will be open noon to 5 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).

Virginia

For Labor Day, all state, county and city government offices and facilities will be closed.

Unless noted below, public schools, library branches, courts, motor vehicle services and waste collection sites will be taking the day off as well.

State- and county-run COVID-19 testing sites will also be closed. If you need a test, consider a local urgent care or pharmacy.

Alexandria

Trash collection will be pushed forward one day for the remainder of the week.

Alexandria’s DASH buses will run on a Sunday service schedule.

For neighborhood recreation centers, the following facilities will be open with adjusted hours:

Charles Houston and Patrick Henry: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Torpedo Factory Art Center: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Town Pool: 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Warwick Pool: 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

All other facilities will be closed.

Parking enforcement at metered spaces, residential permit districts and other areas with posted time limits will be suspended Monday. No-parking signs will still be enforced.

Arlington County

Park grounds will be open, but administrative offices and recreation centers will be closed.

ART bus routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate on a Sunday service schedule Monday. All other routes will be suspended. The ART Customer Call Center and STAR Call Center will also be closed.

Parking enforcement at metered spaces, residential permit districts and other areas with posted time limits will be suspended on Labor Day. All day, no-parking signs will still be enforced.

Trash, recycling and yard waste curbside collection will work their regular Monday routes.

Fairfax County

The Fairfax Connector will operate on a Sunday timetable. Commuters should check their bus route’s schedule to see whether it is a weekday-only service, or it includes Saturdays and Sundays.

Fairfax City CUE buses will run on a Saturday schedule.

Regular trash, recycling, yard waste and special collection services are provided on Labor Day. For waste disposal and dumping needs, the I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex will both be open regular hours.

Loudoun County

County-run mass transit, including Loudoun County Transit buses, Metro Connection, local fixed-route buses and the courthouse shuttle, will not run on Labor Day.

Prince William County

There will be no PRTC OmniRide buses on Labor Day.

Recreation and aquatic centers will be closed.

For all your waste disposal needs, services at the county landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be on holiday hours, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.