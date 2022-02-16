Presidents Day in the DC area: What’s open, what’s closed

WTOP has D.C.-area residents covered on the latest Presidents Day openings and closings.

Presidents Day, a federal holiday that’s observed on Feb. 21 this year, is especially relevant for those in the D.C. area whose lives are surrounded by U.S. presidents’ monuments, history and policymaking. Similar to other federal holidays, it’s also relevant for its some schedule changes and cancellations.

On Monday, Americans are encouraged to celebrate both the first president’s birthday and all presidents that followed George Washington — with some necessary time off from work or school.

In case this thorough reflection on the office of the presidency isn’t how you plan to spend your day off, WTOP has the latest on what will be open or closed for your Monday outings.

Here’s the status of spots around the D.C. region:

Public schools

Good news for kids who want to properly appreciate Washington’s Birthday: Students attending school in most counties throughout the WTOP listening area have the day off for the holiday.

However, students in Howard County Public Schools will have to celebrate the holiday in the classroom in order to make up for an earlier snow day.

Mail, package delivery

The U.S. Postal Service won’t deliver mail on Presidents Day.

Prime members fear not, Amazon will bring you packages Monday.

UPS and FedEx are shipping and delivering as usual with the exception of FedEx’s express and group economy options which will operate on a modified service schedule.

Banks

Nearly all banks are closed to observe the federal holiday. But TD Bank branches are open.

Metro

Metrorail will open at 5 a.m. and close at 1 a.m. Saturday; it closes at midnight Sunday and Monday. The Red Line trains will operate every 12 minutes until 10 p.m. and then every 18 minutes until closing, single tracking between Van Ness and Friendship Heights on Monday. Trains will be every 24 minutes on the Blue, Silver, Yellow and Orange Lines and every 20 minutes on the Green Line. There’s also a shutdown on the Blue and Yellow lines south of National Airport all weekend, including Monday, in which six stations are closed. The detailed schedule is online.

Metrobus will use a Saturday schedule for all routes, though some were already using that schedule before of worker shortages. Some select routes will be canceled. Check your route on the timetable to plan ahead.

MetroAccess subscriptions are canceled on holidays.

Traffic & transit

The MARC Train will run on a R schedule on all three lines. Virginia Railway Express doesn’t provide service on federal holidays.

Alexandria’s DASH buses will be on a Saturday service schedule on Monday.

Arlington’s ART buses on routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will run on a Saturday schedule. But all other routes won’t operate. The STAR Call center is also closed.

The holiday brings changes and cancellations to some of Loudoun County’s transportation services. The commuter bus and the courthouse shuttle won’t run. Its peak period Metro Connection bus series won’t run, including stops at the Wiehle-Reston East Metrorail Station serviced by Routes 87X, 88X, 901, 902, 923, 924, 925, 926, 931, 932, 927, 990 and 992. But if you’re headed to that Metrorail station, you could use local fixed routes 72, 94 and 939.

Fairfax Connecter is using a holiday weekday schedule: About two dozen routes won’t operate at all, Route 980 will run less frequently at every 12 to 15 minutes, but all other routes will go forward as normal. Cue Bus is using a modified weekday schedule, which means one bus will run per route.

Montgomery County’s Ride On bus services continues to operate on a reduced schedule due to labor shortages. The schedule for the county’s FLASH routes are online and Ride On Flex, extra, and Flash Blue route are all suspended.

OmniRide Express Buses won’t operate, but all other OmniRide buses (including OmniRide Metro Express, OmniRide Local and OmniRide East-West Express) will provide regular service.

Prince George’s County TheBus service will run its regular weekday schedule.

Parking

Parking is free for the holiday in Montgomery County and Prince George’s County in Maryland.

Meters aren’t enforced on Monday in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County in Virginia.

D.C. parking is no cost Monday.

Free holiday parking isn’t a given in the region — Howard County, Maryland, is charging parking fees.

Department of Motor Vehicles

Maryland’s Department of Transportation is closed Monday.

The same goes for Virginia DMV.

The District’s DMV facilities are closed from Saturday to Monday.

Service changes

DC

A library location will be open in each ward on Presidents Day. Trash collection is pushed back a day in the District.

Maryland

Montgomery County : The county’s offices and courts are closed. Trash pickup is pushed back a day.

: The county’s offices and courts are closed. Trash pickup is pushed back a day. Prince George’s County : County offices are closed as well as the animal services facility. Regular trash service will take place but bulky trash collection is postponed. The electronics recycling acceptance site and household hazardous waste acceptance site are closed.

: County offices are closed as well as the animal services facility. Regular trash service will take place but bulky trash collection is postponed. The electronics recycling acceptance site and household hazardous waste acceptance site are closed. Anne Arundel County : County offices are closed. There are no changes to the county’s trash collection.

: County offices are closed. There are no changes to the county’s trash collection. Charles County : All of the county’s offices are closed, as well as the animal shelter, libraries and the community and recreational centers. Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and North Point High indoor pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

: All of the county’s offices are closed, as well as the animal shelter, libraries and the community and recreational centers. Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and North Point High indoor pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Howard County: Government offices, courts and the animal shelter are closed. Trash and recycling collection is taking place as normal and the Alpha Ridge Landfill will be open. Details about which parks and museums are open are on the county’s website.

Virginia