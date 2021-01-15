What’s open, what’s closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2021

The life and legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated Monday. Here's what is open and closed on the holiday in the D.C. region.

It’s a federal holiday, which means area public schools, public libraries, banks, post offices and government offices are closed.

But there are a ton of Day of Service events around the D.C. area.

Here’s what you need to know.

Traffic and transit

Metrorail: Trains will run from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. operating on Saturday service frequencies, every 12-15 minutes on the Red Line and every 15-20 minutes on all other lines.

DC Circulator: Regular service, but routes will be affected by street closures for the inauguration; the DC Circulator National Mall Route is suspended until 5 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Capital Bikeshare: Stations on Capitol Hill and around the White House are closed.

VRE: No service.

MARC: Enhanced R schedule on all three lines; Brunswick Line trains 872 and 877 will not operate.

Montgomery County Ride On: Weekday schedule.

MTA Maryland Commuter: No service; the #201 will operate the odd numbered trips on the weekend/holiday schedule.

OmniRide: No service.

Regional Transportation Agency: Regular weekday schedule.

Prince George’s County TheBus: Weekday schedule, except Route 51 service to the Equestrian Center/Courthouse.

Alexandria DASH bus: Saturday service schedule.

Arlington County ART bus: The ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on Saturday schedules; otherwise no service.

Fairfax Connector: Holiday weekday service; all routes operate regular weekday service except: Routes 231, 232, 335, 393, 394, 395, 396 422, 432, 461, 494, 495, 556, 585, 599, 624, 634, 697, 698, 699, 722, 724 and 985, which will not operate at all. Route 980 will run every 12-15 minutes instead of every 6-8 minutes.

Loudoun County Transit: No commuter buses; no Metro Connection Bus services; local fixed route bus services on a regular schedule; no Loudoun County Courthouse Shuttle.

DC

All government offices are closed.

D.C.’s COVID-19 public testing sites and call center are closed.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is closed.

Parking meters won’t be enforced. Residential parking and rush hour lane restrictions won’t be enforced.

Trash and recycling collections will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash/recycling collections on Monday will be serviced Tuesday.

Recreation, community and aquatic centers will be closed. But parks, playgrounds, athletic courts and fields will be open, though outdoor gatherings by more than 25 people remain prohibited.

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operating.

Maryland

Frederick County:

All government offices are closed.

While the Health Department will be closed, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing will continue as usual.

Howard County:

All government offices are closed.

All parking regulations and fees will be in effect.

The landfill is open; regular trash, recycling, food scraps and yard trim curbside collection.

County parks, the Gary J. Arthur, North Laurel and Roger Carter Community Centers, Cedar Lane and Schooley Mill Activity Rooms and the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex will be open.

The Robinson Nature Center, Ellicott City B&O Station Museum, Kiwanis-Wallas Hall, Belmont Manor & Historic Park, Patapsco Female Institute, and County’s Restored Ellicott City Colored School will be closed.

All historic sites in Ellicott City, except the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum, are closed for weekend tours until the first weekend in May.

All 50+ centers are closed.

Montgomery County:

All government offices are closed.

There is free parking at on-street parking meters and county parking garages.

There will be no county-provided recycling or trash collection. Trash will be picked up the following day.

County recreation centers are closed.

Prince George’s County:

All government offices are closed.

No trash collection in county-contracted areas. No recycling collection. No bulky trash pickups. No residential yard trim collections.

Community and art centers are closed. The indoor pool complex is open, while the outdoor pool complex is closed. Senior activity centers are closed. Sports facilities and regional parks are open. Historic sites are closed.

Virginia

Alexandria:

All government offices are closed.

The Alexandria Police Department will suspend enforcement of parking restrictions at metered spaces, residential permit parking districts and other areas with signed parking time limits on Monday and Wednesday.

The state DMV office at 2681 Mill Road will be open by appointment only due to the COVID-19 pandemic; no walk-in services.

Trash and recycling won’t be collected. Collection services will be delayed by one day: Monday’s collection will be on Tuesday; Tuesday’s collection will be on Wednesday; Wednesday’s collection will be on Thursday; and Thursday’s collection will be on Friday.

The Chinquapin Park Recreation Center & Aquatics Facility and the Charles Houston and Patrick Henry Recreation Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other City recreation and nature centers will be closed.

The Animal Welfare League will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

Arlington County:

All government offices are closed.

Parking meters won’t be enforced.

All DMV offices are closed.

Trash, recycling and yard-waste collection on curbside routes operates as normal.

Parks and outdoor amenities are open with restrictions.

Fairfax County:

All government offices are closed.

Check with your trash and recycling collector directly about any service changes — about 90% of residents and businesses in Fairfax County have their trash picked up by private companies.

Park and recreation center hours/closures vary by location. Find more information on the parks authority website.

Loudoun County:

All government offices are closed.

Trash and recycling in Leesburg will go on as normal.