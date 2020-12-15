CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Holiday playlist: WTOP staffers share favorite holiday songs

WTOP Staff

December 15, 2020, 4:23 PM

This holiday season is different, but one tradition remains the same — listening, dancing and jamming to seasonal classics.

Whether you are baking cookies, putting up the tree or wrapping gifts at midnight, the staff at WTOP has got you covered. Our WTOP staffers have hand selected the best holiday music can offer, spanning a range of genres and decades that will surely spark jolly and cheer.

For a cornucopia of seasonal tunes, listen to the playlist on Spotify or through the Youtube playlist below.

 

  1. “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway – Selected by Associate Producer Adisa Hargett-Robinson
  2. “Frosty the Snowman” by Cocteau Twins – Selected by Meteorologist Matt Ritter
  3. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey – Selected by WTOP Staff
  4. “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” by Bruce Springsteen  – Selected by Social Media & Digital Engagement Specialist Brett Snyder
  5. “Last Christmas” by Taylor Swift – Selected by Social Media & Digital Engagement Specialist Brett Snyder
  6. “Hey Santa” by Wilson Phillips – Selected by Sports Reporter Frank Hanrahan
  7. “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” by Bare Naked Ladies – Selected by Reporter/Editor John Domen
  8. “Christmas Wrapping” by Waitresses – Selected by Reporter/Editor John Domen and Traffic Reporter Joe Conway
  9. “Christmas in Hollis” by Run DMC – Selected by Reporter/Editor John Domen and News Director Jared Ruderman
  10. “Do You Know How Christmas Trees Are Grown?” by Mina – Selected by Sports Reporter Dave Preston
  11. “Is this Christmas?” by The Wombats – Selected by Digital Editor Teta Alim
  12. “Holiday” by Lil Nas X – Selected by Digital Editor Teta Alim
  13. “It’s not Christmas till Somebody Cries” by Carley Rae Jepsen – Selected by Digital Editor Teta Alim
  14. “Christmas Time is Here” by Khruangbin – Selected by Digital Editor Teta Alim
  15. “Favorite Time of Year” by Dru Hill- Selected by Digital Editor Teta Alim
  16. “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole – Selected by Anchor Hillary Howard, Reporter/ Anchor Michelle Basch, and Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley
  17. “Let It Snow” by Frank Sinatra – Selected by Anchor Hillary Howard
  18. “Christmas Is the Time to Say I Love You” by Band Aid – Selected by Traffic Reporter Raeda Kessler
  19. “Do They Know It’s Christmas” by Band Aid – Selected by Traffic Reporter Raeda Kessler
  20. “Hanukkah Song” by Adam Sandler – Selected by Traffic Reporter Raeda Kessler
  21. “Christmas Time” by Old 97s – Selected by Technical Operations Manager Brian Oliger
  22. “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee – Selected by Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley
  23. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Darlene Love – Selected by Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley
  24. “Glittery” by Kacey Musgraves – Selected by Producer Joslyn Chesson
  25. “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby – Selected by Digital News Director Sarah Beth Hensley
  26. “Hark The Heard Angels Sing” by Mariah Carey – Selected by Digital News Director Sarah Beth Hensley
  27. “O Holy Night” by Josh Grobam – Selected by Digital News Director Sarah Beth Hensley
  28. “One More Sleep” by Leona Lewis – Selected by Traffic Reporter Joe Conway
  29. “It Doesn’t Often Snow” by Pet Shop Boys – Selected by Traffic Reporter Joe Conway
  30. “(There’s No War On Christmas) When Christmas Is In Your Heart” by The Mockers – Selected by Reporter Neal Augenstein
  31. “Christmas Waltz” by Frank Sinatra – Selected by Reporter Megan Cloherty

 

Christmas News | Holiday News

music | playlist

