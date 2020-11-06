Veterans Day 2020 freebies, deals and sales

WTOP has complied some of the best Veterans Day deals and offers for current and former military members.

In honor of Veterans Day, several companies and organizations are providing numerous freebies and discounts for veterans and active-duty members of the military. Many require you to show a military ID.

WTOP has included some of those Veterans Day deals and offers set to start next week.

Things to Do:

The Capital Wheel: All active and retired service members ride for free and accompanying family members are eligible for its military discount. Must show military ID in person to redeem the offer.

Colonial Williamsburg: Free admission during Veterans Day weekend, Wednesday through Sunday, to all active-duty Military, Reservists, Retirees, Veterans, National Guardsmen and their immediate dependents. Admission to trades and sites, art museums, and complimentary shuttle service are included.

Monticello: Veterans get complimentary admission on Veterans Day. Tickets must be redeemed in-person at the Dominion Welcome Pavilion. Admission for active duty military is free year-round.

National Archives: To honor veterans, the National Archives will host two free events throughout the week. The first one on Tuesday, Nov. 10 is a discussion of the book “Tribute to a Generation: Haydn Williams and the Building of the WWII Memorial” by retired Navy commander David Winkler.

The second is a screening of a restored version of the 1944 documentary “Memphis Belle: The Story of a Flying Fortress” on Thursday, Nov. 12, followed by a discussion with those involved in restoring the film in 2018. You must register to attend either event. They will be live-streamed and archived on the National Archives’ YouTube channel.

National Museum of the US Army: The new museum in Fairfax County, Virginia, a joint project between the Army and the nonprofit Army Historical Foundation, will open its doors for the first time on Veterans Day. The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but tickets are sold out for opening day. One can reserve their free timed tickets for future dates online.

Mount Vernon Estate and Gardens: Free admission to all active duty, former or retired military personnel. The estate will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets can be reserved online.

Target: Between Nov. 1 and 11, Target is offering all active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families 10% off their purchase. The offer is available in-store and online. You must become a Target Circle member and verify their eligibility.

Food

7-11 Eleven: Get a free coffee or Big Gulp drink. You must download the 7-Eleven app, create an account and connect it with their Veterans Advantage membership.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating restaurants. U.S. veterans and active duty military must show proof of military service. This is for dine-in customers only.

Bar Louie: A free craft burger or flatbread to all active or retired military. Must show valid ID to receive offer. Dine-in orders only.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu. This is for dine-in only.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: All current and former military members receive a free entrée up to $14.95 plus a free Dr. Pepper beverage by presenting a military ID or proof of service. Dine-in only.

Bruegger’s Bagels: A free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase to any active or retired military member. Proper ID must be shown to receive the offer.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Military personnel and their families receive 20% off their orders. Must present valid military ID and offer is only available for parties up to four people. Dine-in only.

Chili’s: A free meal from a select menu at participating restaurants. Available for dine-in only.

California Pizza Kitchen: All veterans and active military receive a free entrée from a select menu at participating restaurants. Must be in uniform or show military ID or any other proof of service.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced medium coffee. Offer will be available at all stores excluding licensed locations inside colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals.

Famous Dave’s: Military personnel get a free Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with a side at participating locations on Wednesday. Valid for dine-in, carryout and online orders. Must use the code VETERAN at checkout for online orders. Not valid for call in orders.

Golden Corral: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, active or former military members can pick up a Military Appreciation Meal Promotional Card during the month of November for a free “Thank You” dinner meal. The card can be redeemable from Nov. 1 to May 31, 2020 for dine-in only, Monday through Thursday.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active military get a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating stores on Nov. 1, from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mission BBQ: Veterans and active-duty military members get a free sandwich on Veterans Day.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert. Will need to show valid military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.

Red Robin: Veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem their free Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries any time between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30 for dine-in or carryout. The offer will be automatically uploaded to your dashboard. You can sign up to become a Royalty member for free online.

Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. stores will offer a free tall hot brewed coffee on Nov. 11. Starbucks will also donate 25 cents for every cup sold nationwide that day to organizations that support the mental health of military communities.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans receive 25% off dinner from Monday to Thursday. Guest must mention to the server before dining and provide military ID. Dine-in only.