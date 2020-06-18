Unique local gifts for dad this Father’s Day

Don't forget dad this Father's Day. Check out these D.C.-area gift ideas from Nycci Nellis and avoid getting stumped.

Don’t forget dad this Father’s Day. Check out these D.C.-area gift ideas and avoid getting stumped.

So many local artisans, chefs, restaurants and spirit makers have really creative promotions that any dad would love, especially a picky one.

Needless to say, there is a growing list of offerings on TheListAreYouOnIt right now, but, I thought I’d give shout outs to some of the most interesting.

Something completely different

Rako coffee roasters (a women-owned specialty coffee roaster focused on sustainably sourced single origin coffee) partnered with Don Ciccio & Figli have created a package that gives dad two of his favorites: Coffee and Amaro.

Dad can play with the whole bean Sumatra — grind it, drip it or press it — and using the enclosed recipe cards create Amaro/Coffee cocktails that work for brunch, lunch and/or dinner.

Celebrate dad this Father’s Day with fun “Incredible Dad Cookie Decorating Kits” from Neighborhood Provisions. These kits come with everything you need to capture dad’s likeness on a cookie, while also having a delicious treat.

Kits include ingredients for shortbread cookie dough, incredible man cutters, nine colors of buttercream and more for $22.

RdV Vineyards is set to reopen to the public Father’s Day weekend. Make a reservation and take a private tour.

The experience begins with a glass of Dom Pérignon and wraps up with a generous tasting of RdV Vineyards’s Rendezvous ’16 and Lost Mountain ’16.

The tasting will take place outdoors under tents to protect visitors from the sun, as well as allow them to revel in the magnificent views of the vineyard. Tours are $70 per person and by appointment. Reservations can be made online or by calling the winery directly at 540-364-0221.

Treat dad to a personalized musical message this Father’s Day. City Winery is offering an exclusive mini-set and a customized Father’s Day message from the artist of your choosing.

Videos will be sent on Father’s Day through a private email. Choose an artist and order here.

Cook it up for dad

For Father’s Day weekend, Taco Bamba is offering ready-to-grill chorizos at all of their Virginia locations. Each of these packages includes four housemade chorizos, with the option to add chipotle mustard, pickled chilies and flour tortillas at an additional cost. Order here.

Fiola Mare’s signature Sea Bucket is chock-a-block full of shrimp, lobster, clams, mussels, snow crab, andouille sausage, potatoes, corn on the cob, custom Adriatic spice mix and a fresh herb bouquet.

Just add the liquid of your choice (water, wine, beer or stock), put the pot on the burner and in about 20 minutes you’ll have an incredible seafood feast for dad. Sea Bucket comes with the cooking pot and detailed instructions. A true seafood feast.

The Bethesda and Reston locations of PassionFish Grill are offering a special meal kit for two to celebrate this Father’s Day. This package includes Parker House rolls, two New York strip steaks and much more. View full menu here.

This Father’s Day, Gravitas is offering at-home grill kits for four, each featuring a choice of protein, sides and sauce along with a mixed green salad and vegetable kit.

Choices of proteins include rib-eye, filet mignon or salmon. Optional grill enhancements like lobster tail and crab cakes and a la carte sides also available. View the full menu and order here.

Sweet endings

Zoe’s Chocolate Co. is offering an array of special chocolates to celebrate this Father’s Day. A standout special is the “Chocolate Six Pack” which is packed in a traditional six-pack box and includes a variety of chocolates, chocolate covered almonds, and four chocolate mustaches.

Another special to spoil Dad with is the “Whiskey Collection” which are chocolates that go perfectly with a whiskey. Other specials are also available to order. $75 for the Chocolate Six Pack. $38 for the Whiskey Collection. Order here.