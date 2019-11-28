Home » Holiday News » As holiday shopping ramps…

As holiday shopping ramps up, Secret Service warns of counterfeit bills

Michelle Murillo

November 28, 2019, 6:14 AM

As you do your holiday shopping, you may want to take a second look at the cash being put in your hand.

The U.S. Secret Service has issued a nationwide alert to keep an eye out for counterfeit bills, launching Operation Quick Glance, urging shoppers to take an extra moment to look at the greenbacks they get.

Last year, the Secret Service reported $103.4 million in counterfeit cash was passed in the U.S.

There was a 120% increase in the passing of Chinese character or notes with other foreign writing and a 25% increase in the passing of motion picture notes.

Quick tips to identify counterfeit currency:

  • Take a quick glance at cash when you receive it from any retail establishment or individual.
  • Look for Chinese characters or foreign writing on the front and back of the note.
  • Look for the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” or “Replica” written on the note.
  • Contact your local Secret Service field office if you have information about counterfeit currency.

Secret Service has some images of what to look for when checking your cash.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Christmas News Consumer News Holiday News Life & Style Lifestyle News National News
counterfeit holiday shopping michelle murillo secret service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up