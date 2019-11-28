As holiday shopping ramps up, Secret Service warns of counterfeit bills

The Secret Service has launched a nationwide effort to spread awareness of what counterfeit bills look like.

As you do your holiday shopping, you may want to take a second look at the cash being put in your hand.

The U.S. Secret Service has issued a nationwide alert to keep an eye out for counterfeit bills, launching Operation Quick Glance, urging shoppers to take an extra moment to look at the greenbacks they get.

This holiday season the Secret Service wants you to know your money! Operation Quick Glance focuses on easily detected counterfeit, like the ones in this video. Get to know your money: https://t.co/TNe6dijZCV pic.twitter.com/LsOQ45DoAt — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 27, 2019

Last year, the Secret Service reported $103.4 million in counterfeit cash was passed in the U.S.

There was a 120% increase in the passing of Chinese character or notes with other foreign writing and a 25% increase in the passing of motion picture notes.

Quick tips to identify counterfeit currency:

Take a quick glance at cash when you receive it from any retail establishment or individual.

Look for Chinese characters or foreign writing on the front and back of the note.

Look for the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” or “Replica” written on the note.

Contact your local Secret Service field office if you have information about counterfeit currency.

Secret Service has some images of what to look for when checking your cash.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.