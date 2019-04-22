141st White House Easter Egg Roll to feature musical eggs, ‘Be Best Hopscotch’

Over a century of Easter tradition will continue at the White House on Monday morning, where thousands are gathering for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

The White House’s largest annual event is expected to bring more than 30,000 people to the South Lawn — including President Donald Trump, who is slated to join the celebration with First Lady Melania Trump later this morning alongside the Easter bunny.

The White House Easter Egg roll is one of the oldest traditions in the executive mansion’s history, dating back to 1878 under President Rutherford B. Hayes.

For the 141st edition, the first lady plans to introduce new activities including musical eggs and “Be Best Hopscotch,” incorporating her ongoing campaign to combat online bullying.

A record-breaking 74,000 eggs were donated for this year’s festivities by farmers across the country, according to the American Egg Board.

White House grounds opened to attendees at 7:30 a.m. The Trump family is expected to make an appearance around 11 a.m. Tickets were awarded by lottery between Feb. 28 and March 4.

Watch a livestream of the event below:

In addition to the White House event, the National Zoo is holding a public Easter event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, featuring egg hunts, live music, food trucks and games.

The zoo’s celebration coincides with Earth Day, and will feature keeper talks and learning opportunities on wildlife conservation.

Across the region, Earth Day events are being held Monday and throughout April.

