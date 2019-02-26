How to score tickets for the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll

The lottery for the Easter Egg Roll at the White House opens Thursday.

WASHINGTON — If you are hoping to spend your Easter holiday with the President of the United States, good news: This could be your big chance.

Families with children ages 13 and younger are invited to join President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a day of festivities outside the White House, where children use wooden spoons to roll dyed hard-boiled eggs.

Tickets are free and can be requested through an online lottery scheduled to open Thursday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. and close Monday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

The White House says there’s no fee to enter, and winners will be contacted by email no later than Thursday, March 14. Easter Sunday falls on April 21 this year, and the Easter Egg Roll will take place the following day on the White House South Lawn.

Sign up for tickets here once the lottery opens. Visit WhiteHouse.gov for more event details.

As in past years, people can sign up to be volunteers. Volunteer applications open open on Feb. 28, and the deadline for applying is 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7. Notifications will sent out by Friday, March 15.

The White House Easter Egg Roll is an annual tradition that dates to 1878 and Rutherford B. Hayes’ presidency. About 30,000 people attended last year despite chilly weather.

