Ways to track Santa around the world on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON — Those who are too excited to sleep on Christmas Eve can follow Santa’s round-the-world trip with NORAD online or with Google. They use “satellites, high-powered radar, jet fighters and special Santa cameras” for their annual mission.

This will be the 63rd anniversary of the first night that the jolly elf was tracked. It all began somewhat by accident, when a child called a misprinted phone number in an ad. He ended up getting through to NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command.

The child was assured that Santa would get his errands done safely that night in 1955.

