202.5
Home » Holiday News » Most-Googled terms in each…

Most-Googled terms in each state for New Year’s Day

By Rick Massimo December 31, 2018 10:33 am 12/31/2018 10:33am
5 Shares
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Brendan Esposito/AAP via AP)

WASHINGTON — New Year’s Day is a time for reflection, resolution and improvement — and/or any way to get through the next few hours with a splitting headache. And the folks at highspeedinternet.com have the data to prove it.

They took a look at the most-searched terms on Google Trends on New Year’s Day 2018 and broke it down state-by-state.

In Maryland (as well as Delaware), the most searched-for term was “IHOP.” That’s the kind of “breakfast” you need after a New Year’s Eve of celebration.

In Virginia, the top term was “how to open a champagne bottle.” Impressive, actually — New Year’s Day is generally considered a little late for that, but evidently the party rolls on in the commonwealth. (Texas, too.)

A few of the other states’ results were a little puzzling. In Indiana and Arizona, they searched for “hangover symptoms.” It’s kind of self-explanatory, people.

Florida was the most responsible (?!) state, with “cab near me” coming out on top, while several states got down to business, asking whether and when stores such as Costco and Walmart were open.

The most-Googled terms in each state on New Year’s Day 2018. Click to expand. (Courtesy highspeedinternet.com)

And in New Mexico and Rhode Island, they searched for “detoxification.” As the highspeedinternet.com folks point out, it’s not clear whether they meant a detox diet or whether they were looking for more than the usual hangover cure. As a native Rhode Islander, I know which way I’m betting in the Ocean State’s case.

See the full list.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Holiday News Life & Style Living News National News new year's 2019 New Year's day new years eve Tech News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500