Happy holi-glaze: Krispy Kreme’s ‘Day of the Dozens’ is here

WASHINGTON — Talk about a sweet deal. Wednesday marks Krispy Kreme‘s “Day of the Dozens” — that delicious time of year when you can get a dozen of their iconic original glazed doughnuts for just a buck when you buy a dozen at the regular price.

“On 12/12, buy 12 get 12 more for just $1. … Come in and enjoy!” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a release.

The deal is limited to two per customer.

Krispy Kreme has 10 locations in the Washington area.

They’ve been around since 1937.

Find a location near you on Krispy Kreme’s website.

