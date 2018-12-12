202.5
Happy holi-glaze: Krispy Kreme’s ‘Day of the Dozens’ is here

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP December 12, 2018 7:39 am 12/12/2018 07:39am
Want a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a dollar? Enjoy Wednesday's "Day of the Dozens" promotion at Krispy Kreme. (Courtesy Krispy Kreme)

WASHINGTON — Talk about a sweet deal. Wednesday marks Krispy Kreme‘s “Day of the Dozens” — that delicious time of year when you can get a dozen of their iconic original glazed doughnuts for just a buck when you buy a dozen at the regular price.

“On 12/12, buy 12 get 12 more for just $1. … Come in and enjoy!” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a release.

The deal is limited to two per customer.

Krispy Kreme has 10 locations in the Washington area.

They’ve been around since 1937.

Find a location near you on Krispy Kreme’s website.

day of the dozens deals doughnuts krispy kreme
