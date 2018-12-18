Go green for the holidays: Gift guide for plants

This season, go green, and give a plant for the holidays. Washington Gardener Magazine editor and publisher Kathy Jentz shares her favorite flowers and foliage to gift for the holidays — plus care tips in case you find a tree under your tree.

WASHINGTON — Out of ideas for that hard-to-buy person on your list? Need a last-minute host gift that beats the typical bottle of wine?

This season, go green, and give a plant for the holidays. Washington Gardener Magazine editor and publisher Kathy Jentz shares her favorite flowers and foliage to gift for the holidays — plus care tips in case you find a tree under your tree.

Amaryllis If you’ve strolled through your grocery store’s flower department lately, chances are you’ve seen bulbs potted in pretty glass containers, or simply wrapped in a wax dress. These are likely amaryllis — a popular, winter-flowering plant. Jentz said the waxed bulbs make for a great gift for beginning gardeners since they require little care. “You don’t have to water them, you just set the bulb out in the wax container just as it is,” Jentz said, adding that window sills and mantles are popular perching places. “After the bulb is finished blooming, then you just compost the entire thing.” (Getty Images)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.