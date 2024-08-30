Labor Day 2024: What’s open, what’s closed around the DC area

Here’s what else you need to know about schools, transportation, trash collection, libraries and other services in your area that are affected by Labor Day weekend and holiday closures.

The unofficial end of summer is upon us. Even though some area school districts have only been back in session for a week, all public schools in the D.C. area will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2.

Regional transportation

Metro will be operating on its Sunday schedule on Monday, with Metrorail running from 7 a.m. until midnight.

The Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen and Silver Spring stations on the Red Line that were closed for much of the summer for rehabilitation and construction of a new Purple Line mezzanine at Silver Spring will be reopening Sunday.

There will be no MARC or VRE train service Monday.

Amtrak will be running on Labor Day, but check Amtrak’s schedule and timetable for status updates.

In the District, the DC Circulator will run regular service on all routes, and the DC Streetcar will operate on its normal schedule.

In Prince George’s County, TheBus, as well as the county’s Call-A-Bus and PGC Link services, including transportation for those undergoing dialysis, will not operate Monday. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday.

The Ride On Bus in Montgomery County will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Fairfax County’s Fairfax Connector will be operating on Sunday service on Monday.

In Arlington, ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate on Sunday schedules. All other ART routes will not operate.

DC

D.C. Public Library neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed Monday.

All Department of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed both Saturday and Monday. Customers are encouraged to use online options, or download the agency’s free mobile app.

The District Department of Transportation will suspend construction and work zones for nonemergency work. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday.

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume Tuesday.

Home trash and recycling pickup regularly scheduled for Monday will occur Tuesday instead. Pickups will “slide” to the next day all week until Saturday, meaning pickups scheduled for Friday will occur Saturday.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public Monday, with all services resuming Tuesday for bulk trash and recycling.

The following Department of Parks and Recreation outdoor pools will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Banneker Pool, Francis Pool, Hearst Pool, Upshur Pool, Langdon Pool, Rosedale Pool, Ridge Road Pool and Oxon Run Pool.

Spray parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts and fields will be open.

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, including 24 hours on Monday. Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness will be open Monday.

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following D.C. services will be closed on Monday: The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers, the D.C. Health & Wellness Center, D.C. Health’s Vital Records Division and the Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness.

D.C. Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Monday, but the online license applications system will be available.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed Monday. Residents are encouraged to file their unemployment insurance claims online.

On Saturday, the Washington Chinese Cutlure Festival will close some streets and affect parking in parts of the District. See below:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday:

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW



The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday:

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW



The following streets will be designated for local traffic only from approximately 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday:

Constitution Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street, NW Pennsylvania Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street, NW 6th Street from C Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW



Maryland

Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement and PGC311 will be closed on Monday, resuming regular business hours on Tuesday. Residents can still submit service/issue requests online for PGC311.

Prince George’s County Public Libraries are closed both Sunday and Monday.

Curbside bulky trash, recycling and trash collection in county-contracted areas will be collected regularly, beginning Wednesday through Saturday.

The following Prince George’s County services will be closed on Monday: Animal Services Facility & Adoption Center, Brown Station Road Public Convenience Center, Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill, Bulky Trash Collection, Electronics Recycling Acceptance Site and Household Hazardous Waste Acceptance Site located at the Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill, Missouri Avenue Solid Waste Acceptance and Recycling Drop-off Center, Prince George’s County Materials Recycling Facility and the Prince George’s County Organics Composting Facility.

Montgomery County

All Montgomery County Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Trash will not be collected Monday, and trash collection will “slide” by one day throughout the week.

Parking in county-owned lots, garages and on-street spaces will be free.

County outdoor pools will be open Monday, but recreation, senior and indoor aquatic centers will be closed.

Other services closed Monday include: Department of Permitting Services, Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center and MC311.

Click here for a full list of Montgomery County parks and recreation centers that are open and closed this Labor Day, including the Open Parkways schedule.

Frederick County

All Frederick County Public Libraries are closed Sunday and Monday.

All division of solid waste and recycling facilities are closed Monday, including Reichs Ford Road Facility, Yard Waste Drop Off, and Recycling Center. Recycling services will get shifted one day.

The Animal Control administrative office will be closed and kennels will be closed for adoptions Monday. Animal Control Officers will be on routine duty and can be reached at 301-600-1544. For emergency situations, call 301-600-1603 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.

The transit office will be closed, and all transit services will be canceled for the Labor Day holiday, including MDOT MTA Commuter Buses 204, 505 and 515.

Other offices closed Monday include: Board of Elections, Department of Social Services, Health Department, Frederick County Courts and the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Virginia

Arlington County

Arlington Public Libraries are closed Monday.

While permit parking is still in effect as noted by signage, meters are not enforced on holidays.

Recycling, trash, organics and special collections will operate under normal schedule. There will be no mulch delivery.

Permit Arlington Center is closed Monday, but will be available for customer use and application submissions online.

The following are all closed on Monday: the Arlington Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and Sheriff’s Office.

Arlington’s Treasurer’s Office is closed, but CAPP is available for online payments.

All community centers, as well as Parks and Recreation facilities and programs, will be closed Monday, except for Long Bridge Aquatics and Fitness Center, which is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fairfax County

Fairfax County Public Libraries will be closed Monday.

The McLean Community Center and the Old Firehouse Center will be closed Monday.

Fairfax County collection customers will have regular collection services Monday. Private collection customers should check with their hauler for any changes.

The Recycling and Disposal Centers at the I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex will be open on Labor Day.

Prince William County

All Prince William Public Libraries are closed Saturday through Monday.

Labor Day is not listed on the county website as one of the observed holidays with no trash pick up. Additionally, the Prince William County Sanitary Landfill and the County Compost Facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All parks and trails will be open.

Birchdale Pool is open for its last day of the season, while Veterans Park Pool will be open Monday from noon to 6 p.m. Graham Park Pool and Hammill Mill Pool are closed for the season. SplashDown Waterpark will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday.

The following centers and services will be closed Monday: Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism offices, Veterans Memorial Park Community Center, Pat White Center at Ben Lomond, Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center and Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center.

Loudoun County

All Loudoun County Public Library branches will be closed Monday.

As curbside waste pickup is not offered through county, check with local service providers for pick up schedule.

Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, and the Loudoun County Landfill will be closed.

Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center and the Dulles South Recreation and Community Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loudoun County Transit bus services, including Commuter, Local, Paratransit and the Loudoun County Courthouse Shuttle services, will not run Monday.

The Transit and Commuter Services Division of the Department of General Services will remain closed until 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

