WTOP asks: What was the best part of your summer?

Labor Day is here. Most schools are open and fall is right around the corner. This is the time a lot of us look back at the last three months and ask ourselves an important question: “What was the best part of my summer?”

WTOP asked tourists and locals who were spending their Labor Day weekend visiting D.C.’s Tidal Basin for their summer highlights.

“We are celebrating my birthday and we are paddling around,” Keely Barton said.

She paddled up to the wall by the Jefferson Memorial and spoke to WTOP from inside a paddle boat.

“The highlight of my summer is that I graduated with my Master of Science in clinical and translational science from Georgetown University, so my summer was not bad at all,” Barton said.

Alisa was sitting on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial along with her daughter. The Potomac, Maryland, resident smiled as she recalled a trip to Florida she took with friends this summer.

Like many, Alisa crossed off a bucket list moment during her time in the Sunshine State: “We got to take out a boat and swim with dolphins,” she said.

WTOP caught up with tourist Akwasi Agyeman while he was taking in the sights of the nation’s capital.

“I would say the highlight has definitely been finishing my summer classes,” the Baruch College said. “Taking this trip as sort of a celebratory close of the summer season.”

The New Yorker described his time in D.C. as amazing, and that he’s most enjoyed the city’s restaurants and lounges.

“The Mall is incredible. We are on our way to the Spy Museum. I’m looking forward to everything D.C. has to offer,” he said.

Karisa Guajardo was playing tour guide with friends she met thanks to her summer highlight.

“The best part of summer 2024 was starting FEMA Corps,” Guajardo said.

The Takoma Park resident explained that the 10-months long residential and team-based service program ultimately had them helping “to advance FEMA’s purpose of helping people before, during and after disasters.”

Guajardo said she loved showing her FEMA Corps teammates around the city she calls home.

