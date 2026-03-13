Pickleball is very popular among older adults. But it’s sending them to the emergency room

As pickleball grows, many of those older players are getting hurt more frequently. A Maryland doctor has advice on avoiding injuries.

Pickleball may look deceiving with its small court, noisy ball and little paddles. But over the years, it has increasingly become one of the most popular recreational sports, especially for those over the age of 50.

But as pickleball grows, many of those older players are getting hurt more frequently.

With spring approaching and warm weather returning to the area, a D.C.-area based doctor said it’s important for older and newer pickleball players to listen to their bodies when playing the sport.

“If you are sedentary and you say, ‘I decide to pick up pickleball,’ then that’s one of those things where you may want to gradually ease up into it,” Dr. Emmanuel Atiemo with the MedStar Orthopedic Institute in Leonardtown, Maryland, told WTOP.

Most of the injuries Atiemo sees in pickleball players are overuse injuries, mostly affecting the shoulders, hands and knees. For older players, an injury may reveal a preexisting condition that they may have not known they had, including arthritis.

“At 70, you expect there to be a lot more wear and tear, and you’re expecting some things to have occurred naturally, just because of age,” Atiemo said. “Versus the 40-year-old whose shoulder hurts, it’s unlikely that there’s something torn unless there’s direct injury. So you’re more likely to think that this is inflammation or, as I said, an overuse injury.”

Multiple studies show that older players disproportionally have more injuries when playing pickleball. Its low-impact appearance compared with tennis may cause some to push beyond their limits, Atiemo said, adding, “With endorphins running, we all think that we’re superstars.”

Before picking up a paddle, Atiemo said he recommends consulting with your doctor and checking to see if you have any preexisting conditions that may limit your ability to play. Also, new players are recommended to watch a few games at different skill levels to see where you should start.

Atiemo, who also works for the Capital City Go-Go basketball team, said proper footwear is important to avoid injury. Typical running shoes will have more cushion but aren’t meant for quick cuts and other foot movements to navigate the court.

“Pickleball is very akin to tennis,” he said. “The outer sole is a little bit more solid, has more traction and better for cutting activities.”

As you become familiar with pickleball, Atiemo said he recommends attending some strengthening and activity classes, along with going to the gym to do light workouts. Once you are ready, play light games with people at the same skill level.

Knowing your limitations early will help you to not overdo your workouts in future, he said.

“If you’re 70 and retired and not that active, you may want to think twice about playing with those who are 30 and 40,” Atiemo said. “They’re going to be way more active and the expectations are higher, and it could push you beyond your limit.”

Players should stretch before and after games to lubricate the joints and allow the muscles to recover properly.

If you get injured or sore after playing, Atiemo said to take your time to rest and recover to see how your body responds. If the pain is unbearable, consult with your doctor before returning to the court.

“My basic tenet of advice — if daily life hurts, then sports are going to hurt, too,” he said.

Atiemo said he recommends all his patients remain as active as possible. As people get older, their fast-twitch muscles, or those that help with the ability to move rapidly, tend to get weaker overtime. However, sports such as pickleball strengthen those muscles and help with balance and adjusting into positions.

“Time is catching up with all of us, so it’s important to know what you can and cannot do, and therefore set real, realistic expectations for your goals,” he said.

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