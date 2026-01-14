Doctors turning to trusted life hack to eliminate pain of perfectionism

It’s called "satisficing," a combination of making choices that are satisfying and what suffices with the information that’s readily available.

The hair-splitting and nitpicking pain of perfectionism can cause many people to overthink, stress or burnout.

But an old life hack is surging that’s designed to eliminate anxiety linked to making perfect choices and spark quick action.

It’s called “satisficing,” a combination of making choices that are satisfying and suffice with the information that’s readily available.

Dr. Tina Thomas, an adult psychiatrist at Kaiser Permanente, said it means a quick escape from analysis paralysis for many perfectionists.

“As humans, we have this desire to want to make the right choice all of the time. And not do something until we are 100% prepared. But in that desire, we end up not really achieving a lot,” she told WTOP.

The decision-making strategy was first used back in the mid-1950s by Dr. Herbert Simon. He taught patients to make choices based on their first “good-enough” option that met their needs, rather than the perfect choice. It helped reduce anxiety and rumination.

“It’s about being good enough rather than perfect,” she said.

In addition to the method, Thomas advises her patients to set and stick to clear deadlines, and once a decision is made, don’t second-guess it.

“Be happy. You’ve made a good choice,” she said. “Know that your task is done and you can move forward.”

