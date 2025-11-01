Hair bonnets put to the test to find the best

Consumer Reports put a bunch of bonnets to the test and published a list of the ones they liked best.

How do you wear your hair to bed or for a nap?

Well, bonnets are an option and aren’t just for characters from “Little House on the Prairie” or Holly Hobbie.

Consumer Reports put a bunch to the test and published a list of the ones they liked best.

Ginger Cowles, a managing editor at Consumer Reports, said that during their research she learned hair bonnets are a big business.

“We did our research. There were 7.8 million bonnets sold on Amazon in the last 12 months alone,” Cowles told WTOP.

She said a team of six testers tested several bonnets over a two month span earlier this year.

Each tester has a different hair texture and each rocks a different hair style. Two had never worn bonnets before.

Test question one: Will the thing stay on all night?

But, at the same time, they wanted to know “did the band feel too tight when it was wrapped around your head?” Cowles said.

“Then, we also wanted to find out, do they leave a mark on your head?”

Additional test points included breathability when sleeping because, “if there’s heat being trapped in there, then that’s going to affect your hairstyle. So, if you have a silk blowout, that’s going to get those roots really curly,” Cowles said. “That moisture is going to be something that you probably don’t want for that style.”

Visit Consumer Reports to learn more about bonnet recommendations.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.