ER doctor: ‘No robust clinical evidence’ that IV hydration spa trend provides a safe pick-me-up

They’re certainly popular on TikTok: #IVTherapyTrend, #hydrationtherapy, and #wellnessdrip all point toward intravenous infusions of fluids, vitamins, minerals and other compounds, in what’s become a $15 billion industry.

However, a new study published in JAMA — the Journal for the American Medical Association — shows state-level policies governing IV hydration spas vary widely, and only four states in the nation, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Vermont, have comprehensive oversight policies.

The spas say IV therapy can provide hangover relief, boosted immunity, increased energy and detoxification.

“Unfortunately, there’s no robust clinical evidence to support the claims for otherwise healthy people,” said Dr. Jennifer Dunlavy, an emergency medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente in McLean, Virginia.

While the medical benefits to most people are unproven, she said the practice includes known health risks.

“As with any kind of an IV infusion, infection is a potential harm. Damage to the veins is always possible,” she said.

The hydration cocktails, often advertise customized IV mixtures combining saline or dextrose with compounds such as magnesium, for headaches, glutathione as an antioxidant, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, which is marketed for anti-aging, mental clarity and energy boosts.

“Any time you’re exposing yourself to anything new, there’s the risk of allergic reaction,” Dunlavy said. “These IV cocktails are often compounded on site, so really they’re unregulated, you really don’t know what you’re getting.”

In general, “If you’re dehydrated, certainly the best choice, the safest choice is going to be water,” Dunlavy said.

And, wellness won’t come in an infusion bag.

“You’ve got to get back to basics — eating well, sleeping well, moving every day, and relieving stress,” said Dunlavy.

