Daylight saving time ends: Fall back without losing sleep

Technically, we’ll gain an extra hour of sleep when Daylight Saving Time ends on November 2, and clocks “fall back.” But that time change can still throw off your sleep, leaving you feeling groggy and sluggish.

Technically, you gain an extra hour of sleep when daylight saving time ends on Nov. 2, and clocks “fall back.” But that time change can still throw off your sleep, leaving you feeling groggy and sluggish.

“In theory, getting an extra hour of sleep sounds great, but it can disrupt your circadian rhythm,” said Dr. Keisha Sullivan, a sleep medicine specialist with Kaiser Permanente.

She offered several tips for maintaining good sleep hygiene, including keeping a consistent bedtime even on weekends, avoiding caffeine six hours before going to bed, stopping the use of electronics one to two hours before bedtime, and trying not to eat three to four hours before sleeping. She said the biggest mistake people make is sleep procrastination.

“You want to binge TV or surf the internet, and then you kind of get into a rabbit hole,” Sullivan said. “Set an alarm and remind yourself, ‘Alright, I need to start preparing for bedtime.'”

Getting enough REM and deep sleep throughout the night is essential. Not sleeping enough can impact your health in many ways, including memory loss, weight gain, and increased food cravings.

“REM sleep is when memory consolidation occurs, and deep sleep is when hormone balance and healing happen,” she explained.

Sullivan said insomnia complaints tend to peak this time of year for several reasons, including less physical activity and holiday stress. She recommends using sunlight as a natural cue for when to go to sleep and when to wake up.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.