Going to the farmers market this weekend? Fiber is tasty, easy way to improve digestive, metabolic health

A trip to the farmers market this weekend offers an easy and delicious way to improve your digestive and metabolic health.

A trip to the farmers market this weekend would offer an easy and delicious way to improve your digestive and metabolic health.

“Springtime is my favorite time to go to the farmers market,” Christie Youssef, a family medicine and lifestyle medicine physician for Kaiser Permanente in Fair Oaks, Virginia, said. “There’s tons of really beautiful and fresh fiber-rich foods.”

There are two kinds of fiber: soluble and insoluble.

Soluble fiber, when mixed with liquid, forms a gel which helps control blood sugar and reduces cholesterol. Insoluble fiber adds bulk and helps food pass through the digestive tract more quickly and reduces constipation.

“In the spring you can find fresh asparagus and fresh artichokes,” Youssef said. “Fresh artichokes are high in both soluble and insoluble fiber, and asparagus has that prebiotic, which supports gut health.”

Youssef said peas, fava beans and other legumes pack fiber and plant protein.

“And while you’re there, pick up some spinach, kale and swiss chard, because we know green leafy vegetables contribute to moderate fiber.”

And it’s not just vegetables.

“Don’t forget the berries,” Youssef said. “Early season berries are sweet, but they’re also high in fiber and antioxidants.

Raspberries, pears and apples have fiber content, as does avocado, Youssef said.

“Of course, our tried and true prunes tend to be helpful with fiber and are a good natural laxative,” Youssef said.

The American Heart Association recommends between 25 and 30 grams of fiber a day in a well-balanced diet.

“Jumping too quickly into high-fiber eating can cause gas, bloating and cramps,” Youssef said. “You want to be careful to go slow and increase your fiber by five grams per week.”

In addition, staying well-hydrated can help when increasing fiber into a diet, Youssef said. “Fiber needs water to move it through the gut effectively, and if you lightly cook vegetables and beans, that will make them gentler on the gut.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.