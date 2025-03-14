2 simple ways to improve your brain health

During Brain Awareness Week, taking a walk with a friend or loved one can pay multiple benefits for both your body and your brain.

Taking a walk with a friend or loved one can provide multiple benefits for both your body and your brain.

During Brain Awareness Week, Dr. Angela Hsu, a geriatrician with Kaiser Permanente, offers two simple ways to improve memory, sharpen focus and reduce the possibility of long term memory decline.

“Walking is fantastic exercise and we know that exercise in general is really good for brain health,” Hsu said. “Doing things like 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every day can reduce your risk of getting dementia later by 30 or 40%.

And the benefits of exercise aren’t only long-term.

“If you’ve done some walking within the last few hours, you’re going to perform better on brain tests and cognitive function,” than someone who hadn’t recently exercised, she said.

As people age, they generally become more concerned about retaining their memory and mental acuity.

“Walking regularly is good for all ages, even teenagers. It helps with mood, helps with things like impulse control,” Hsu said. “If you start walking and being more active early in life, this will help reduce the risk of having dementia and cognitive problems down the road, because your brain has been healthier for longer, because it’s been exercised for longer.”

Building the strength and resilience of a brain comes from both physical and cognitive exercise, Hsu said.

“Cognitive stimulation includes things like social interaction,” Hsu said. “Social interactions have been associated with living longer, better mood, improved health outcomes and reduced risk of dementia.”

People who are married or living with others and have regular interactions, socially, are at lower risk for developing dementia.

“People who are lonely have an increased risk of physical and cognitive problems,” she said.

Hsu said people should ask themselves what they’re doing to stimulate their brains.

“If that means going for a walk with somebody, or setting up a lunch with a friend, these are all fun and easy things that you can do that can help your brain, as well,” she said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.